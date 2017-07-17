Photo Flash: Cast of the National Theatre's FOLLIES Glimmers in New Portrait

James Goldman and Stephen Sondheim's classic musical FOLLIES, which begins at the National Theatre in August, will be broadcast live to cinemas across the US and internationally on Thursday, November 16th as part of National Theatre Live. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in character below, plus go behind the scenes at the photo shoot here!

Set in 1971, New York, the production follows the reunion of a group of showgirls at the theatre where they used to perform which is about to be demolished. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves. Including such classic songs as "Broadway Baby," "I'm Still Here" and "Losing My Mind," this legendary musical is staged for the first time at the National Theatre.

The cast of 37 includes Olivier Award winning actresses Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter, Who's Afraid Virginia Woolf, Sweeney Todd), Tracie Bennett (Hairspray, High Society), Janie Dee (Carousel, Hello Dolly) who are joined by an orchestra of 21. The production is directed by Dominic Cooke (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom).

Photo by Perou, designed by the NT Graphic Design Studio

