VIDEO: Imelda Staunton & More Get Ready for National Theatre's FOLLIES

Classic Stephen Sondheim musical Follies, which opens at the Olivier Theatre this August, will be broadcast live to cinemas across the UK and internationally on Thursday November 16th as part of National Theatre Live.

Set in 1971, New York, the production follows the reunion of a group of showgirls at the theatre where they used to perform which is about to be demolished. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves.

Including such classic songs as Broadway Baby, I'm Still Here and Losing My Mind, Stephen Sondheim's legendary musical is staged for the first time at the National Theatre. The cast of 37 includes Olivier Award winning actresses Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter, Who's Afraid Virginia Woolf, Sweeney Todd) Tracie Bennett (Hairspray, High Society), Janie Dee (Carousel, Hello Dolly) who are joined by an orchestra of 21. The production is directed by Dominic Cooke (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom).

Go behind the scenes of the company photo shoot below!

