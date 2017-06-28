Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!

Jun. 28, 2017  

The winners of the ninth annual JIMMY® AWARDS were determined and announced on Monday night, Monday, June 26, 2017, at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. This life-changing event was hosted by 2017 Tony Award® winner Ben Platt, currently starring on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen.

The coveted Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor were presented to SOFIA DELER and TONY MORENO, both representing the Applause Awards in Orlando, FL.

The Jimmy Award is named in honor of the late James M. Nederlander, Chairman of Nederlander Producing Company of America. Both winners were presented with a check for $10,000 to further their education. They will also be eligible for a four-year merit and a need-based scholarship to attend the New Studio on Broadway, NYU Tisch School of the Arts Department of Drama, contingent upon acceptance into the program.

The annual Broadway-focused talent showcase featured performances by all 74 nominees and solos by select finalists. Their debut on a Broadway stage followed eight days of rehearsals and private coaching with faculty at the New Studio on Broadway, NYU Tisch School of the Arts Department of Drama and other professionals. Students also enjoyed a performance of Come From Away, including a talkback with the cast.

Check out photos from the ceremony, as featured on the Jimmy Awards official Facebook page!

Photo Credit: Henry McGee

high res photos

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
The Jimmy Awards

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Jimmy Awards nominees

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Jimmy Awards nominees

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Jimmy Awards nominees

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Jimmy Awards nominees

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Jimmy Awards nominees

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Jimmy Awards nominees

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Antonio Cipriano

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Brighton Thomas

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Shelby Priddy, Reyna Grace Moran, Catherine Elliott

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Adrian Villegas

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Tony Moreno

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Justin Rivers

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
John Fredrickson

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Luke Gaff

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Carly Meyer

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Jasmine Rogers

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Sofia Deler

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Jessica Minter

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Anna Hertel

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Jimmy Awards nominees

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Ben Platt

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Maggie Gidden

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Tony Moreno

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Sofia Deler

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Brendan Jennings, Charlotte St. Martin, Larry Robinson and Jay Everette

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Jimmy Awards finalists

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Jimmy Award winners Sofia Deler and Tony Moreno

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Jimmy Award winners Tony Moreno and Sofia Deler

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Jimmy Award winners Tony Moreno and Sofia Deler

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Jimmy Award winners Tony Moreno and Sofia Deler

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Jimmy Award winnersTony Moreno and Sofia Deler

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Jimmy Award winners Tony Moreno and Sofia Deler

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Tony Moreno, Sofia Deler, Van Kaplan and James L. Nederlander

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Tony Moreno

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Sofia Deler

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Sofia Deler

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Jimmy Awards nominees

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Jimmy Awards nominees

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Tony Moreno, Ben Platt and Sofia Deler

Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!
Tony Moreno and Sofia Deler




 

