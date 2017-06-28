Photo Flash: America's Most Talented Teens Shine Onstage at the Jimmy Awards!

The winners of the ninth annual JIMMY® AWARDS were determined and announced on Monday night, Monday, June 26, 2017, at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. This life-changing event was hosted by 2017 Tony Award® winner Ben Platt, currently starring on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen.

The coveted Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor were presented to SOFIA DELER and TONY MORENO, both representing the Applause Awards in Orlando, FL.

The Jimmy Award is named in honor of the late James M. Nederlander, Chairman of Nederlander Producing Company of America. Both winners were presented with a check for $10,000 to further their education. They will also be eligible for a four-year merit and a need-based scholarship to attend the New Studio on Broadway, NYU Tisch School of the Arts Department of Drama, contingent upon acceptance into the program.

The annual Broadway-focused talent showcase featured performances by all 74 nominees and solos by select finalists. Their debut on a Broadway stage followed eight days of rehearsals and private coaching with faculty at the New Studio on Broadway, NYU Tisch School of the Arts Department of Drama and other professionals. Students also enjoyed a performance of Come From Away, including a talkback with the cast.

Check out photos from the ceremony, as featured on the Jimmy Awards official Facebook page!

