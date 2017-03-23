Photo Flash: A Dreamer Arrives on Broadway! See Phillipa Soo, Adam Chanler-Berat and More in AMELIE

AMÉLIE, A NEW MUSICAL, is currently in previews and will officially open at the Walter Kerr Theatre(219 W 48th Street) on April 3, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a whimsical first look at the cast in action below!

The cast of Amélie, A New Musical features Phillipa Soo, Adam Chanler-Berat, Emily Afton, David Andino, Audrey Bennett, Randy Blair, Heath Calvert, Alison Cimmet, Savvy Crawford, Trey Ellett, Manoel Felciano, Harriett D. Foy, Alyse Alan Louis, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Destinee Rea, Jacob Keith Watson, Paul Whitty and Tony Sheldon.

With a book by Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas, music by Daniel Messé and lyrics by Nathan Tysen & Messé, AMÉLIE, A NEW MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award winner Pam Mackinnon, musical staging and choreography by Sam Pinkleton, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, scenic and costume design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, co-lighting design by Tony Award nominee Jane Cox and Mark Barton, sound design by Tony Award nominee Kai Harada, projection design byPeter Nigrini, puppet design by Amanda Villalobos, hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe, vocal arrangements by Kimberly Grigsby and Daniel Messé, and orchestrations by Tony Award winner Bruce Coughlin.

Amélie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small, but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. Come be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection and sees possibility around every corner. In these uncertain times, Amélie is someone to believe in.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

