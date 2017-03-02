Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Producers of the Tooting Arts Club production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street just announced that New York audiences can now "attend the tale" through December 31, 2017 with a new block of tickets on sale today. Plus, a limited number of tickets at each performance (starting tonight!) will be available through a TodayTix digital lottery. Sweeney Todd, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book byHugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, and directed byBill Buckhurst, officially opened last night at the Barrow Street Theatre (27 Barrow Street).
Reprising their critically acclaimed performances from the original Tooting and West End productions are British stage stars Jeremy Secomb (as Sweeney Todd), Olivier Award nominee Siobhán McCarthy (as Mrs. Lovett), Duncan Smith (as Judge Turpin) and Joseph Taylor (as Tobias). They are joined by Matt Doyle (as Anthony), Alex Finke (as Johanna),Betsy Morgan (as Pirelli & Beggar Woman) and Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar (as The Beadle). The cast also includes Colin Anderson and Monet Sabel. Secomb, McCarthy, Morgan, Smith and Taylor will stay with the production for eight weeks only through April 9, 2017.
Beginning April 11, 2017, Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (as Sweeney Todd), Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello (as Mrs. Lovett), Stacie Bono (as Pirelli & Beggar Woman),Jamie Jackson (as Judge Turpin) and John-Michael Lyles (as Tobias) join the cast. Casting for performances from August 15, 2017 to December 31, 2016 will be announced at a later date.
Photo Flash: Jennifer Broski
Bernadette Peters
Bill Yosses
Bill Yosses
Greg Noblie
Alison Hines, Nate Koch
David Michael Garry, Monet Sabel, Liz Pearce, Colin Anderson
Carolee Carmello
Carolee Carmello
Bill Buckhurst
Bill Buckhurst
Brad Oscar, Diego Prieto
Brad Oscar Diego Prieto
Jeremy Secomb
Jeremy Secomb
Duncan Smith
Duncan Smith
Rachel Edwards, Jeremy Secomb, Stephen Sondheim
Joseph Taylor
Joseph Taylor
Rachel Edwards, Jenny Gersten
Greg Nobile, Rachel Edwards, Nate Koch, Jenny Gersten
Fiona Rudin, Jenny Gersten
Betsy Morgan
Betsy Morgan
Alex Finke, Matt Doyle
Alex Finke, Matt Doyle
Matt Doyle
Matt Doyle
Alex Finke
Alex Finke
Joe Carroll, Alex Finke
Joe Carroll, Alex Finke
Siobhan McCarthy
Siobhan McCarthy
Siobhan McCarthy, Jeremy Secomb
Siobhan McCarthy, Jeremy Secomb
Duncan Smith, Joseph Taylor, Siobhan McCarthy, Jeremy Secomb, Betsy Morgan, Brad Oscar, Alex Finke, Matt Doyle
Simon Kenny
Michael Breaux, Matt Aument, Tomoko Akaboshi