Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!

Mar. 2, 2017  

Producers of the Tooting Arts Club production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street just announced that New York audiences can now "attend the tale" through December 31, 2017 with a new block of tickets on sale today. Plus, a limited number of tickets at each performance (starting tonight!) will be available through a TodayTix digital lottery. Sweeney Todd, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book byHugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, and directed byBill Buckhurst, officially opened last night at the Barrow Street Theatre (27 Barrow Street).

Reprising their critically acclaimed performances from the original Tooting and West End productions are British stage stars Jeremy Secomb (as Sweeney Todd), Olivier Award nominee Siobhán McCarthy (as Mrs. Lovett), Duncan Smith (as Judge Turpin) and Joseph Taylor (as Tobias). They are joined by Matt Doyle (as Anthony), Alex Finke (as Johanna),Betsy Morgan (as Pirelli & Beggar Woman) and Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar (as The Beadle). The cast also includes Colin Anderson and Monet Sabel. Secomb, McCarthy, Morgan, Smith and Taylor will stay with the production for eight weeks only through April 9, 2017.

Beginning April 11, 2017, Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (as Sweeney Todd), Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello (as Mrs. Lovett), Stacie Bono (as Pirelli & Beggar Woman),Jamie Jackson (as Judge Turpin) and John-Michael Lyles (as Tobias) join the cast. Casting for performances from August 15, 2017 to December 31, 2016 will be announced at a later date.

Photo Flash: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Bernadette Peters

Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Bernadette Peters Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Bill Yosses Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Bill Yosses Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Greg Noblie Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Alison Hines, Nate Koch Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
David Michael Garry, Monet Sabel, Liz Pearce, Colin Anderson Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Carolee Carmello Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Carolee Carmello Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Bill Buckhurst Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Bill Buckhurst Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Brad Oscar, Diego Prieto Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Brad Oscar Diego Prieto Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Jeremy Secomb Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Jeremy Secomb Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Duncan Smith Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Duncan Smith Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Rachel Edwards, Jeremy Secomb, Stephen Sondheim Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Joseph Taylor Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Joseph Taylor Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Rachel Edwards, Jenny Gersten Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Greg Nobile, Rachel Edwards, Nate Koch, Jenny Gersten Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Fiona Rudin, Jenny Gersten Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Betsy Morgan Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Betsy Morgan Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Alex Finke, Matt Doyle Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Alex Finke, Matt Doyle Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Matt Doyle Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Matt Doyle Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Alex Finke Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Alex Finke Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Joe Carroll, Alex Finke Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Joe Carroll, Alex Finke Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Siobhan McCarthy Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Siobhan McCarthy Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Siobhan McCarthy, Jeremy Secomb Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Siobhan McCarthy, Jeremy Secomb Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Duncan Smith, Joseph Taylor, Siobhan McCarthy, Jeremy Secomb, Betsy Morgan, Brad Oscar, Alex Finke, Matt Doyle Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Simon Kenny Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Michael Breaux, Matt Aument, Tomoko Akaboshi

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer Broski Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD Slays Opening Night Off-Broadway!
  • Photo Coverage: MTC Celebrates Opening Night of Penelope Skinner's LINDA
  • Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
  • Photo Coverage: Steven Levenson's IF I FORGET Celebrates Opening Night
  • Photo Coverage: Opening Night of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' EVERYBODY at Signature Theatre Company
  • Photo Coverage: Get Up Close with the Cast of MISS SAIGON!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com