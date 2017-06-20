Photo Coverage: SPAMILTON Celebrates Re-Opening at 47th Street Theater!

Spamilton, the comedic musical take on all things Hamilton and Broadway, opened last night at its new home at the 47th Street Theater/The Puerto Rican Traveling Theater. The new theater on 47th Street, which is just a block from its inspiration and main punchline, hosts the show for an open engagement.

The show's move to the new space also brings some changes and updates to the musical numbers, keeping the references, music, and jest current and relevant to this crowded Broadway season. You can expect to see some new material lampooning Bette Midler, Anastasia, Glenn Close, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and others. No one is safe from the spoofs of Spamilton!

Gerard Alessandrini, the show's creator, writer, and director, is no stranger at 47th Street Theater/The Puerto Rican Traveling Theater. He enjoyed successful engagements of his critical sensation Forbidden Broadway produced there from 2005 to 2009, and again from 2012 to 2013.

Spamilton has received critical acclaim across the board since its opening in July 2016. It was named Show of the Year at the 2017 Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs (MAC) Awards and was also awarded Best Unique Theatrical Experience by the Off-Broadway Alliance. The show received nominations with the Outer Critics Circle for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and with the Drama Desk for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical for Nora Schell and Best Lyrics by Gerard Alessandrini. The Drama League also recognized Nora Schell with a nomination for the Distinguished Performance Award for her role in the show.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Nicole Vanessa Ortiz



Nicole Vanessa Ortiz



Aaron Michael Ray



Aaron Michael Ray



Glenn Bassett



Glenn Bassett



Dan Rosales



Dan Rosales



Chris Anthony Giles



Chris Anthony Giles



Cameron Amandus



Cameron Amandus



Rosalba Rolon



Rosalba Rolon



Ruby Lewis



Ruby Lewis



Ellen Harvey



Ellen Harvey



Claudia Yanez



Claudia Yanez



Daniel Abeles



Daniel Abeles



Maury Yeston



Maury Yeston



Christine Pedi



Caroline O'Connor



Caroline O'Connor



Brian Stokes Mitchell



Brian Stokes Mitchell