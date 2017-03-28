Photo Coverage: Jennifer Diamond at Joe's Pub with Samantha Massell, Christopher Sieber & Tori Murray

Jennifer Diamond made her Joe's Pub solo debut on March 27th to a packed house. After selling out at FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, with her debut act, IT MY FIRST TIME: PLEASE BE GENTLE, she brought it to the LES's music hot-spot with IT'S MY FIRST TIME: DOWNTOWN EDITION. Both were directed by longtime pal Richard Jay-Alexander

Samantha Massell and Jen grew up together and attended STAGEDOOR MANOR. They sang "Disneyland" from SMILE. Tori Murray starred in RUTHLESS! The Musical, with Jennifer, and the story of "understudies" at that show, brought unexpected hilarity to "I Was Born To Entertain." Pure "show business." The line-up was very Broadway and Pop savvy and her Special Guests each had a personal connection to Diamond.

It must be noted that, although Jen and her director, Richard Jay-Alexander , are friends, you have to be a bit in awe at all the kinds of performers this guy has worked with and built shows for. His knowlege of material, the humor, the pathos and drama he brings to the party are very, very keen and he really knows how to pace an evening. Whether a star or a performer on the curve of the ascent, it's always expert.