Paul Sparks Will Join Hugh Jackman in THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Movie

Broadway vet Paul Sparks has joined the cast of Michael Gracey's upcoming musical film The Greatest Showman, according to Deadline. He joins a cast of stars including Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya.

The film follows famous American showman P.T. Barnum, played by Jackman. Sparks will play James Gordon Bennett, a newspaper critic who had a complicated relationship with Barnum.

As previously reported, Tony-nominated songwriting team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, behind this Broadway season's DEAR EVAN HANSEN, are writing original songs for the project, which will begin production this fall. Michael Gracey is directing the film from Michael Arndt's script.

Described as a "contemporary musical," the project is being produced by Chernin Entertainment, Laurence Mark and Jackman and has been in the works since 2009.

Sparks was in the Broadway transfer of Take Me Out in 2003, and more recently was on stage in the Off-Broadway production of Buried Child in 2016. He is known for his role as Mickey Doyle in the HBO period drama series BOARDWALK EMPIRE and for his Primetime Emmy Award-nominated role as Thomas Yates in the Netflix political drama series House of Cards.

