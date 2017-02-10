NY 1 OnStage to Celebrate Andrew Lloyd Webber

NY 1 "On Stage" will celebrate legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber with a half-hour special this weekend. Lloyd Webber joins Rodgers and Hammerstein as the only composers in history to have four shows running simultaneously on Broadway. Three of Lloyd Webber's musicals rang in 2017 with record-breaking sales, smashing house records at the Winter Garden (School of Rock - The Musical), Majestic (The Phantom of the Opera) and Neil Simon (CATS) Theatres. The fourth musical, Sunset Boulevard starring three time Tony Award-winner Glenn Close, opened to rave reviews last night at the Palace Theatre.

On the program, host Frank DiLella sits down with the musical theater master to chat about his illustrious career. He will also take viewers behind the scenes of Sunset Boulevard and check in with cast members from School of Rock, CATS, and The Phantom of the Opera.

"On Stage" debuts on Saturday, February 11 at 9:30 am on NY 1 and repeats at 7:30 PM, on Sunday, February 12 at 9:30 AM and 7:30 PM, and on Tuesday, February 14 at 12:30 AM.

Related Articles