MISS SAIGON Cast Set for BROADWAY SESSIONS this Week

Miss Saigon cast members scheduled to perform include Antoine L. Smith, Kei Tsurutarahani, Billy Bustamante, Robert Pendilla, Paul Heesang Miller, Mike Baerga, Nkrumah Gatling, Line Lee, Julian Deguzman, Travis Ward-Osborne, Anna-Lee Wright, Viveca Chow, Graham Scott Fleming, CArol Angeli, Casey Garvin, Kimberly Ann Truong and more!

The evening will also feature performances by vocalist Amy Weaver

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway guest each week. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida and Footloose) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano. This Thursday night, June 1st, Broadway Sessions welcomes cast members from the hit Tony nominated revival of Miss Saigon and more.

Broadway Sessions takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café located at 407 west 42nd street (corner of 42nd street and 9th avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at www.bencameron.nyc Doors open at 10pm for pre show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Broadway Sessions is proud of it's collaboration with BroadwayWorld.com which offers an exclusive look at Broadway Sessions every Monday. Past performances can be viewed on Broadway Sessions YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/bwaysessions. www.BroadwaySessions.net.

Photo credit :KennyHolcombDesigns.com

Related Articles