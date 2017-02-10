Lin-Manuel Talks HAMILTON Movie and the Oscars in New Interview

The question of whether or not Lin-Manuel will ever return to his role in "Hamilton" seems to be a popular one these days. In a brand-new interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-nominated composer touched on the subject.

He states: "I don't think I'm done with that role, by any stretch. It's just a meal of a role. In other shows, maybe you have a part where you get to fall in love, maybe you have a part where you get to fight in a gun duel, maybe you get a part where you get to have an affair, maybe you get a part where you lose a loved one and get to explore all that. In Hamilton you do all of that! You do everything you do in life in two hours and 45 minutes. You live your fullest life. So that never gets old."

The interview also revealed that the In the Heights movie is also still in preproduction, with the author noting that he recently read a first draft of a screenplay by playwright, Quiara Alegría Hudes.

Of his pending EGOT, the composer humbly admitted, "I'm just excited to go to the party,"

Read the full story at The Hollywood Reporter.

Related Articles