Lin-Manuel Miranda to Receive Anthony Quinn Foundation Award 8/29 at Joe's Pub

Award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer Lin-Manuel Miranda will be honored on August 29, 2017 with the Anthony Quinn Foundation Award at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater. He is being recognized for his outstanding contributions to the performing arts, his humanitarianism, and his empowerment of creative youth at the organization's scholarship program benefit.

Miranda and Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director of The Public Theater, where Hamilton debuted Off-Broadway, will participate in an intimate on-stage discussion on how access to the arts impacted them as children and teenagers ultimately helping to shape the artists they are today. Students from the Anthony Quinn Foundation (AQF) will also perform in honor of Miranda.

"I think [the arts] saved my life...it pointed me in a direction," Lin-Manuel Miranda told CBS Sunday Morning. "I think my grades were good, because I wanted to be allowed to be in the school play every year. The values you learn when you're involved in creative endeavors in school apply to the rest of your life."

Like Anthony Quinn, Miranda's creative talents cover a wide range of artistic disciplines. Best known for creating, writing and starring in the Broadway musicals Hamilton and In the Heights, Miranda has won a Pulitzer Prize, three Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, an Olivier Award, a MacArthur Fellowship, and been nominated for an Academy Award for writing the song "How Far I'll Go" for Disney's animated feature film Moana, among other accolades. In 2016, Hamilton was nominated for a record-setting 16 Tony Awards, of which it won 11-including Best Musical.

Co-Chairs for the Anthony Quinn Foundation Scholarship Program benefit on August 29, 2017 include: Edward James Olmos: actor, director, screenwriter; Dodie Kazanjian: author, contributing editor for Vogue magazine; Calvin Tomkins: author and art critic for The New Yorker magazine since 1960. Sponsors include: George J. McCarron, The Raul Avalos and Joanne Sisk Family, and The Benedict Silverman Foundation. Event planning by JKS Events.

To purchase tickets: http://www.aqfoundation.org/events/an-evening-with-lin-manuel-miranda-to-benefit-the-anthony-quinn-foundation-scholarship-program

Anthony Quinn Foundation, a not-for-profit organization, established the Anthony Quinn Foundation Award in 2015 on the occasion of the 100th birthday of Academy Award-winning actor and life-long artist Anthony Quinn in appreciation of his contributions to the arts as an actor in more than 150 films, and as a talented sculptor and painter whose work continues to inspire audiences in the United States and abroad.

The award is presented to an individual who has made a significant impact in the arts, or their development, furtherance, and support. Laureates are chosen by the Foundation's Board of Directors after an international and consultative selection procedure, and an Anthony Quinn Foundation Scholarship is named in recognition of outstanding artistic contributions. More information: www.aqfoundation.org.

