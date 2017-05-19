Lesli Margherita, Lindsay Mendez, Alex Wyse & More Will Lead THE TALENTED MR. RIPLEY Reading
A private first-act developmental reading of the new musical adaptation of "The Talented Mr. Ripley" will be presenTed May 23rd at 3pm at the MTC Studios, and May 24th at 7pm in Stephen Schwartz's ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshop. Originally developed in the BMI Workshop (A Chorus Line, Ragtime, Avenue Q) by Gregory Bonsignore (Book/Lyrics) and Aaron Kenny (Music), it will be directed by Michael Berresse (Obie winner, Title of Show, Golden Apple).
Ripley will star Alex Wyse (Spring Awakening), Drew Moerlein (American Psycho), Lindsay Mendez (Dogfight), Saycon Sengbloh (Tony Winner, Eclipsed), Nate Miller (Peter and the Starcatcher), and Lesli Margherita (Olivier Winner, Matilda). It will also feature: Andy Arena, Gillian Bell Weeks, Dallyn Brunck, Monte Howell, Joseph Redman, and Natalie Weiss. Musical Direction by Josh Kight.
The Talented Mr. Ripley began as a best-selling psychological thriller in 1955 by award-winning novelist Patricia Highsmith - author of The Price of Salt which became the recent film Carol, and Strangers on a Train which became the Hitchcock classic. Ripley was adapted into the French film Plein Soleil (Purple Noon) in 1960, and then again by Oscar-winner Anthony Minghella (English Patient) in 1999, starring Matt Damon, Jude Law, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Gwenyth Paltow and Cate Blanchett, breaking $100 million at the box office and nominated for 5 Academy Awards & 5 Golden Globes, including Best Screenplay & Best Picture.
Gregory Bonsignore & Aaron Kenny met in the legendary BMI Workshop. They've also written a number of songs for the award-winning film Jihadi Street, now playing film festivals. Kenny Grew up in Australia, winning Australian Young Composer of the Year, featured by ASCAP as a "Composer to Watch," winning Best Original Score for his musical Hand Model, and premiering his musical On Your Mark off-Broadway in 2016. Currently he is Music Assistant to Alan Menken. Bonsignore wrote Book/Lyrics/Directed Gorgonzola: A Cautionary Sicilian Tale Off-Broadway; co-wrote Book & Lyrics for Atomic off-Broadway, world-premiere in Sydney, Australia; Playwright in Residence at The Library of Alexandria [Egypt]; his latest play Raul Julia is Dead is a finalist for the O'Neill. TV: Transformers, Squad 85, Lie to Me, a musical episode of My Little Pony. They are represented by Benjamin Blake at Heroes & Villains.