Kristin Chenoweth Announces Intimate Show at London Palladium this October

EMMY AND TONY Award-winning singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth will bring her boundless talent and charisma to London's Palladium on October 20th 2017 for an unforgettable evening of song.

In a career that spans film, television and stage, Kristin Chenoweth originated the role of Glinda the Good Witch in Broadway's smash hit "Wicked". Chenoweth brings her powerful voice to the Palladium for a performance of popular songs from Broadway and the Great American Songbook accompanied by Michael Orland.

A Hollywood Walk of Fame Star recipient in 2015, she received in 2009 an EMMY Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daises." Previously, she won a TONY Award for "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" and was also nominated for her role of Glinda the Good Witch in "Wicked" in 2004.

Known to millions for her role on the worldwide TV hit Glee (for which Chenoweth was nominated for two EMMY Awards and for a People's Choice Award), in 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, "A Little Bit Wicked," which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non Fiction Best Seller List.

In 2015, Chenoweth earned a Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for her lead role in the Roundabout Theatre Company's "On the Twentieth Century." She also earned nominations for a TONY Award and a Drama League Award. Chenoweth has performed to sold-out audiences across the world, including performances at Carnegie Hall and Royal Albert Hall. In 2014, she released a CD and DVD of her own live concert performance, "Kristin Chenoweth: Coming Home." Notable television roles include appearances in "The West Wing," Disney's "Descendants" and most recently "The Muppets." In film, Chenoweth voiced the role of Gabi in the hit animated film "Rio 2" and Fifi, Snoopy's beloved French poodle in "The Peanuts Movie." She starred in the indie teen drama entitled "Hard Sell" and additional film credits have included "The Boy Next Door," "Deck the Halls," "Twelve Men of Christmas," "Four Christmases," "RV," "Bewitched," "The Pink Panther," "Hit & Run" and "Family Weekend." Chenoweth recently starred in NBC's "Hairspray Live!" as Velma Von Tussle. She is also lending her voices to some animated films such as Lionsgate/Hasbro's "My Little Pony: The Movie," set for a fall 2017 release and "The Star," which is set to be released in November 2017. This year, Chenoweth has reunited with executive producer Bryan Fuller to join his celebrated Starz series "American Gods," in the role of Easter.

Chenoweth released "The Art of Elegance," last year, her first album of American Songbook classics via Concord Records. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Current Jazz and Traditional Jazz charts. Chenoweth also returned to The Great White Way in her limited engagement, one-woman concert event, MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York, receiving rave reviews.

An Intimate Evening With Kirstin Chenoweth

London Palladium

Friday 20th October 2017

8 Argyll Street, London W1

Tickets: £78.50, £65.50 and £55.50

