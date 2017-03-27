Josh Groban, Denee Benton and the Cast of 'GREAT COMET' to Headline Culture For One Benefit

Josh Groban, Denée Benton, and the cast of the Broadway musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 will perform at Culture for One's Fifth Annual Benefit to further their mission to improve the lives and futures of New York City children living in foster care by providing them with access to the arts and cultural opportunities.

The event will honor Diana and Joe DiMenna, who will receive the Culture For One Inspiration Award for Arts and Education Leadership.

The evening will include cocktails, dinner, a silent auction, and a performance by the cast of The Great Comet. WABC News Anchor Sade Baderinwa will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the event, which will take place Monday, April 3rd at espace (635 West 42nd Street) at 6:30pm.

Culture For One's mission is to inspire New York City children living in foster care by providing cultural experiences and exposure to a broader world. Through these opportunities they are improving outcomes for these most vulnerable youth, and for some, changing their trajectories forever. Access to the arts, rarely available to youth in foster care, is a vital means of stimulating a child's intellectual development. Culture For One is the only NYC organization that uses the arts as a vehicle to connect with these children and teens, motivate them, widen their view of what is possible to achieve, and stimulate their aspirations.

Culture For One has provided over 4,000 youth in the foster care system with arts related opportunities to date. Culture For One's programs include Cultural Excursions, Creative Workshops at agency facilities, and Art Scholarships.

The Benefit Committee for the Fifth Annual Benefit includes Jessica & Todd Aaron, Robin & John Abbott, Jenessa & Brent Banks, Julie Farmer & Scott Lazarus, Fran & Andrew Gelman, DO, Amy & Richard Goldman, Lorna Hyde Graev, Susan & Jason Kasarsky, Nancy Klein & Michael Brodman, MD, Lizzy & Bryce Markus, Carolyn MiNick Mason, Randi Rossignol, Eileen Schein, Natasha Schlesinger, Pamela & Steven Sinderbrand, Kate & Shai Waisman, and Nina Weinstein.

Tickets starting at $350 and tables starting at $7,500 can be purchased at cultureforone.org. The Gala will be chaired by Jennifer Bandier & Neil Boyarsky, Patrice Bugelas-Brandt & Bill Brandt, Denise LeFrak Calicchio, Lenore & Bob Cohen, Janet & Howard Kagan, Shelley Lazar, Linn Tanzman & Sanford Rosen.

Created by Dave Malloy (Ghost Quartet, Preludes) and directed by Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Artistic Director of The TEAM), THE GREAT COMET began previews at Broadway's Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street) on October 18, and officially opened Monday, November 14, 2016. Josh Groban, who made his Broadway debut as 'Pierre,' will perform in the show through July 2, 2017. Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan, who originated the roles of Hercules Mulligan / James Madison in HAMILTON, will star as 'Pierre' beginning July 3, alongside current 'Natasha' Denée Benton.

Inspired by a 70-page slice of War and Peace, this new musical brings us just inches from Tolstoy's brash young lovers as they light up Moscow. Natasha is young, Anatole is hot, and Andrey isn't here... but what about Pierre? Natasha is a beautiful ingénue visiting Moscow while she waits for her beloved fiancé Andrey to return from the war. In a moment of indiscretion, she is seduced by the dashing (but already married) Anatole and her position in society is ruined. Her only hope lies with Pierre, the lonely outsider whose love and compassion for Natasha may be the key to her redemption... and to the renewal of his own soul.

THE GREAT COMET features choreography by Sam Pinkleton, set design by Mimi Lien, costume design by Tony Award winner Paloma Young, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Nicholas Pope, music supervision by Sonny Paladino, musical direction by Or Matias, casting by Stewart/Whitley, and production stage management by Karyn Meek.

Creator Dave Malloy will make his Broadway performing debut in the show this spring, stepping into the role of 'Pierre' for 10 performances across May and June 2017. Malloy originated the role of 'Pierre' in the show's initial off-Broadway runs at Ars Nova and Kazino. He will perform the role of 'Pierre' at the following performances: Thursday, May 4 at 7pm; Friday, May 5 at 8pm; Saturday, May 6 at 2pm; Saturday, May 6 at 8pm; Sunday, May 7 at 3pm; Tuesday, May 9 at 7pm; Tuesday, May 16 at 7pm; Tuesday, June 13 at 7pm; Tuesday, June 20 at 7pm; and Tuesday, June 27 at 7pm.

THE GREAT COMET has a groundbreaking score that mixes rock, pop, soul, folk and electronic dance music with classic Broadway. THE GREAT COMET arrives fresh off its sold-out run in Boston and its critically acclaimed Off-Broadway premiere. Its renowned creative team has reimagined the Imperial Theatre as an opulent Russian salon, where every seat provides a unique perspective and an unforgettable experience.

