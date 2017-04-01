'Hugh Jackman Saving You from a Burning Building? It's Every Girl's Dream' and Zac Efron's Reality

Click Here for More Articles on THE GREATEST SHOWMAN ON EARTH Movie

During filming of a scene for the upcoming P.T. Barnum biopic THE GREATEST SHOWMAN ON EARTH, Zac Efron got into a not so much sticky situation, but a hot one.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Efron was filming a stunt alongside co-star Hugh Jackman, and upon watching playback, realized that Jackman had literally saved him from a burning set.

"It started to get late, and some of the pyrotechnics got a little bit too hot," Efron said. "We burst out of the building. It looked great on camera. We didn't know it [during the stunt], but it was pretty intense. I watched playback, and he saved me from a burning building. It later exploded that night. It was a set, but it later burned down."

Starring Hugh Jackman, the film is led by Michael Gracey in his directorial debut. The movie features a screenplay by SEX & THE CITY scribe Jenny Bicks and BIG HERO 6's Jordan Roberts, with a subsequent draft written by DREAMGIRLS's Bill Condon and the final draft by THIS IS WHERE I LEAVE YOU's Jonathan Tropper. Tony-nominated and Academy Award winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, whose credits include A CHRISTMAS STORY, DEAR EVAN HANSEN and LA LA LAND have written the score, with musical contributions by Brian Lapin, Bonnie McKee and Jake Shears.

Watch Efron tell the story of Hugh Jackman's action heroics:

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

