General Hospital's Barbara Tarbuck Passes Away at 74

It has been reported that Barbara Tarbuck, an actress best known for playing Lady Jane Jacks on General Hospital for over a decade, died Monday at her home in Los Angeles. The actress' passing comes after a bout with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

From 1996 until 2010, Tarbuck played the mother of Ingo Rademacher on ABC's General Hospital , and most recently appeared for five episodes of American Horror Story: Asylum, she as Mother Superior Claudia. Tarbuck also played Sister Allegra, on the 1980's NBC daytime series Santa Barbara.

Other notable television appearances include The Golden Girls, M*A*S*H, NYPD Blue, Nip/Tuck, Glee, and Mad Men.

On Broadway, Tarbuck appeared in the original production of Neil Simon's Brighton Beach Memoirs, in addition to a number of regional theater credits. Most recently, she wrote and starred in Stopping By, a play about an elderly woman who travels to Burning Man to scatter her husband's ashes.

An acting student at Wayne State University, Tarbuck graduated in 1963 and also taught acting at UCLA for a number of years.

