First Look at FROZEN's New Broadway Artwork!

Disney's new Broadway musical Frozen will join Disney hits Aladdin and The Lion King on Broadway in spring 2018 at the St. James Theatre. Prior to Broadway, Frozen will play its out-of-town tryout at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts August 17 - October 1, 2017. Tickets for performances in Denver are on sale now. For information on the Denver engagement visit DenverCenter.org. Tickets for Broadway performances will go on sale later this year.

Broadway preview and opening night dates will be announced in the coming months. For more information and to receive updates visit FrozenTheMusical.com.

This Broadway-bound Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre and is expected to run two and a half hours.

Check out the new artwork for the show below!

Love Is a Force of Nature. A post shared by Frozen on Broadway (@frozenbroadway) on Aug 4, 2017 at 7:31am PDT It's here. A post shared by Frozen on Broadway (@frozenbroadway) on Aug 4, 2017 at 7:26am PDT



