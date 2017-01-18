FALSETTOS Cast Will Reunite to Celebrate Album Release at Barnes & Noble

Ghostlight Records will celebrate the cast album of the critically acclaimed Broadway revival of William Finn and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning musical FALSETTOS - based on the Lincoln Center Theater production -with a special in-store performance and CD signing at Barnes & Noble on Friday, January 27 at 7:00 PM. The date also marks the album's worldwide digital release, with physical copies also available a a two-disc set available online and in stores.

Barnes & Noble will welcome cast members Stephanie J. Block?, ?Anthony Rosenthal, Tracie Thoms?, Brandon Uranowitz and Betsy Wolfe, in addition to the show's composer/lyricist William Finn as special guest. The store is located at 150 East 86th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues on the Upper East Side. Fans who purchase the CD at the store will be offered priority seating. Please call (212) 369-2180 for details.

The first-ever full cast album of the renowned musical includes a 60-page full-color booklet with complete lyrics, production photos, and an essay from Lincoln Center Theater's Producing Artistic Director, André Bishop and Musical Theater Associate Producer Ira Weitzman. The cast album was produced by Kurt Deutsch with Lawrence Manchester serving as co-producer. To order the album, please visit www.sh-k-boom.com/falsettos.

William Finn and James Lapine's groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical FALSETTOS (Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score) recently returned to Broadway in an all-new production from Lincoln Center Theater. Lapine returned to direct an extraordinary cast featuring Stephanie J. Block (The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Tony nom.), Christian Borle (Something Rotten!,? Tony Award), Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon, Tony nom.?)?, ?Anthony Rosenthal, Tracie Thoms?, Brandon Uranowitz (An American in Paris, Tony nom.) and Betsy Wolfe.?

FALSETTOS revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. It's a hilarious and achingly poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family... and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.

"Growing up with FALSETTOS was a Game Changer musical for me. With its gorgeous score and trailblazing takes on love, life and crisis, FALSETTOS is one of our great musicals and we're honored to preserve the new Broadway cast album on Ghostlight Records," says the label's founder Kurt Deutsch. "Having released Finn's wonderful 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, we're thrilled to add this recording to our catalog, especially featuring such an unbelievable cast breathing such magnificent life into this 'tight-knit family.'"

According to The New York Times, "There's hardly a moment in the exhilarating, devastating revival of the musical Falsettos that doesn't approach, or even achieve, perfection. It feels as fresh and startling as it did back in 1992." Time Out New York raved that "few musicals have the range, idiosyncrasy and emotional punch of this profoundly unconventional and personal work." Newsday called the show "brave and hilarious, a charming and deeply moving treasure" and added "Finn matches his jaunty and vaudevillian, then haunting, music to enormously quotable, conversational lyrics that catch in the throat as often as they stick in the mind." The Chicago Tribune heralded the show as "a musical that throbs with passion and compassion, a masterwork. It is a unequivocal pleasure to let Finn's music and lyrics return to your consciousness."

FALSETTOS was directed by James Lapine, with choreography by Spencer Liff, sets by David Rockwell, costumes by Jennifer Caprio, lighting by Jeff Croiter, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, and musical direction by Vadim Feichtner, conducting Michael Starobin's original orchestrations.

Related Articles