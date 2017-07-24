Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Alex Gansa

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway alum Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her new show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Alex Gansa, creator of "Homeland," takes us on a behind the scenes journey of his career as an award winning writer in Hollywood. He and Co-creator Howard Gordon, began their life in out west as Test Prep instructors for the children of Hollywood elite. From their they went on to write for television. Hear how these two young upstarts went from wide eyed hopefuls to being two of the most successful writers and show runners working today. Gansa shares deep personal stories of his struggles and successes and if you love "Homeland" you will learn about how the show came together, casting stories and never before heard anecdotes from the set of the Showtime award winning series.



Alex Gansa is the showrunner, co-creator and executive producer of Showtime's thriller HOMELAND, starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin. HOMELAND premiered in October 2011 to critical acclaim and the highest debut ratings for a freshman drama on the network. HOMELAND won the 2012 and 2013 Golden Globe for Best Television Series, and a 2012 Emmy in six different categories including Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series and Best Drama Series. Additional honors include two 2012 WGA awards in the categories of Best New Series and Episodic Drama, 2013 Producers Guild Award, the Peabody Award, Television Critics' Association Award, Critics' Choice Television Award and was named one of AFI's Top Ten Programs of the Year in both 2011 and 2012.



Gansa previously served as an Executive Producer on the long-running 24, the CBS series NUMB3RS, and DAWSON'S CREEK, and as a Consulting Producer on ENTOURAGE. His other work includes the hit series THE X FILES for Fox, SISTERS for NBC, and the critically acclaimed series MAXIMUM BOB that he created for ABC.



Gansa lives in Los Angeles.