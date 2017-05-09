Cady Huffman to Host BC/EFA's Tony Awards Viewing Party at Feinstein's/54 Below

Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

Broadway fans who aren't inside Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 11, can still revel in all things theatre with their fellow enthusiasts when Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS returns to host Tony Awards at Feinstein's/54 Below, the ultimate awards show viewing party.

Enjoy every theatre lover's favorite awards show at Tony Awards at Feinstein's/54 Below, presented by the Leadership Council of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Watch the Tonys alongside fellow Broadway buffs on big screens at Broadway's favorite nightclub, Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street, NYC).

Live entertainment will be provided by special guest host Cady Huffman, Tony Award winner for The Producers.

The pre-show excitement begins at 6:30 pm. The party continues into the night with the broadcast starting at 8 pm and post-show celebrations.

A limited number of tickets are available now at broadwaycares.org/tonyawards. All tickets, which benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, to the Tony Awards at Feinstein's/54 Below include hors d'oeuvres, dinner and open bar for the night.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $285 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states.

For more information, visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.

