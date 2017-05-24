Broadway Producer Goes to Court After Failed Casting of Keira Knightley, Al Pacino, Miley Cyrus and More

Gary Oldman, Miley Cyrus, Keira Knightley and Al Pacino will not be coming to Broadway, after all.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Starvox Entertainment has sued June Entertainment and Rubicon Falls Entertainment - after they did not sign the aforementioned celebrities for its Broadway-hopeful shows, or return its deposits, totaling $200,000, for the promised casting, according to Forbes.

Gary Oldman would have starred in a revival of SLEUTH, slated for a pre-Broadway engagement at the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto, followed by a run in New York. Oldman allegedly agreed to appear in the show and would have been paid $1 million. Miley Cyrus would have taken the stage in GREASE, and Keira Knightley was being sought for a revival of WAIT UNTIL DARK.

When Starvox tried to follow up with Knightley's agent, who had supposedly a signed contract, MGMT's Adam Isaacs told them: "That is not close to my signature. Keira is also back in the U.K. with a new baby and under no circumstances does she want to do a play right now."

Al Pacino was also reportedly on the roster for WAIT UNTIL DARK, alongside Sophia Bush and Steven Bauer. After the incident with Knightley's agent, Starvox reached out to Pacino's producer, who said the actor only does plays "he has done in the last 30 years" and would never agree to appear.

Starvox then asked the two firms to return their deposits, they refused, and the lawsuit was filed. Starvox is seeking $200,000 in compensation for the deposits, as well as $600,000 in punitive damages.

Now according to the Hollywood Reporter, the parties are in court. Rubicon Falls Entertainment's R. Scott Reid has filed a motion to dismiss, because the New York court lacks jurisdiction over the California-based defendants. In addition, they claim that the 'contracts' were not actually contracts. A motion states:

"A cursory review of some of the exhibits attached to the complaint readily reveals that none of the four contracts at issue is what plaintiffs claim it to be. The most forgiving statement that can be made is that each of the supposed contracts is merely a 'term sheet' or 'memorandum of understanding.' Encompassing the material terms, conditions and provisions of the parties' understanding of the contemplated transaction, the term sheet is just a non-binding precursor to the detailed negotiation, preparation and execution of a definitive agreement among the relevant parties."

POTTED POTTER, EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL and CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL are among Starvox's previously produced touring shows.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles