Breaking: Jelani Alladin, Greg Hildreth, John Riddle & Robert Creighton Will Join Caissie Levy and Patti Murin in FROZEN on Broadway!

Caissie Levy will star as Elsa and Patti Murin will star as Anna in Disney's new Broadway musical Frozen, opening at the St. James Theatre in spring 2018. Also joining the principal cast are Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth as Olaf, John Riddle as Hans and Robert Creighton as Duke of Weselton.

Frozen plays its out-of-town tryout at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts August 17 - October 1, 2017. Single tickets for performances in Denver go on sale May 1, and tickets for Broadway performances will go on sale later this year. Visit www.FrozenTheMusical.com to sign up for ticket announcements and other news.

Levy, who has starred on Broadway in Ghost, Wicked and the 2014 revival of Les Misérables, will create the role of Elsa, a young woman wrestling with powers beyond her comprehension or control. Murin, seen in the original Broadway productions of Lysistrata Jones and Xanadu, will star as her younger sister Anna, trying to reconnect with the person once closest to her. The two women are joined by Jelani Alladin in his Broadway debut as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth (Peter and the Starcatcher, Cinderella, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) as Olaf, John Riddle (The Visit's Young Anton) as Hans and Robert Creighton(The Little Mermaid, Anything Goes, Off-Broadway's Cagney) as Duke of Weselton.

Additional principal and ensemble casting will be announced soon.

Tony Award winner Rob Ashford has joined Frozen's creative team as choreographer. One of the busiest director-choreographers on Broadway and in London, Ashford is a Tony winner for Thoroughly Modern Millie and a Tony nominee for the Daniel Radcliffe revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Curtains, among his eight nominations. In London, Ashford and Frozen director Michael Grandage have enjoyed more than a decade of illustrious collaboration: Ashford helmed Parade (receiving Olivier nominations as director and choreographer), A Streetcar Named Desire and Anna Christie(Olivier Award, Best Revival) at The Donmar Warehouse under Grandage's artistic leadership, and he received Olivier nominations for choreographing Grandage's West End productions of Evita and Guys and Dolls. Ashford also has a history with Disney, having choreographed Kenneth Branagh's smash film Cinderella.

Christopher Gattelli, previously announced as choreographer, has chosen to leave the show ahead of rehearsals in June.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar® winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Frozen's director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award winner (Red) and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals (Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel andGuys and Dolls).

The design team for Frozen includes scenic and costume design by Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram (Wolf Hall Parts 1 & 2, The Cripple of Inishmaan, Evita),lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Aladdin; Hello Dolly!; An American in Paris) and sound design by four-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski (The Scottsboro Boys, Motown, After Midnight).

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus (Avenue Q, Wicked, The Book of Mormon) is music supervisor and creates vocal and incidental arrangements.

Frozen is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions.

