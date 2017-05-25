Brandon Uranowitz to Serve as STARS IN THE ALLEY Social Media Host; Performers Announced!

STARS IN THE ALLEY is proud to announce that 2017 Tony Award Nominee for Falsettos Brandon Uranowitz will serve as social media correspondent for the 2017 concert. He will be on hand to cover the event live on Twitter and on Instagram bringing fans both exclusive backstage access and a unique perspective on all that's happening on stage and in the audience this year.

The end of season celebration will also include scheduled appearances by even more 2017 Tony Award nominated performers including: Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen), Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), John Douglas Thompson and Ruben Santiago-Hudson (August Wilson's Jitney), Richard Thomas (The Little Foxes), Eva Noblezada (Miss Saigon), Corey Hawkins (Six Degrees of Separation), Johanna Day and Michelle Wilson (Sweat) as well as performances from 2017 Tony Award-nominated musicals including: Anastasia, Bandstand, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Groundhog Day the Musical, Miss Saigon, and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.

STARS IN THE ALLEY will take place on Friday, June 2nd at 1:00pm in Broadway's legendary Shubert Alley, west of Seventh Avenue between 44th & 45th streets. The free outdoor concert with live music, produced by the Broadway League and sponsored by United Airlines, celebrates the end of the 2016-2017 Broadway season and adds to the festivities leading up to the 2017 Tony Awards. The event will consist of performances from over 20 musicals, including shows from this past season as well as numbers from current long-running shows, all accompanied by a 12-piece live orchestra.

PARTICIPATING MUSICALS* INCLUDE:

Aladdin, Anastasia, Bandstand, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, A Bronx Tale, Cats,

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Chicago, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen,

Groundhog Day the Musical, Kinky Boots, Miss Saigon, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812,

On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, The Phantom of the Opera,

School of Rock - The Musical, Sunset Boulevard, Waitress, Wicked

WITH ADDITIONAL APPEARANCES* FROM:

August Wilson's Jitney, The Little Foxes, The Play That Goes Wrong,

Present Laughter, Six Degrees of Separation, Sweat, War Paint

INCLUDING PERFORMANCES OR APPEARANCES BY*:

Christy Altomare, Alistair Brammer, Nick Cordero, Trista Dollison, Barrett Doss, John Dossett,

Ali Ewoldt, Christopher Fitzgerald, Alyssa Fox, J. Harrsion Ghee, Alan H. Green, Ellen Harvey,

John Benjamin Hickey, Caitlin Houlahan, Rodney Ingram, Allison Janney, Telly Leung,

Kristolyn Lloyd, Bianca Marroquín, Tedra Millan, Sean Montgomery, Abby Mueller,

Laura Osnes, Mamie Parris, Will Roland, Charlie Russell, Athan Sporek, Douglas Sills,

Ana Villafañe, Michelle Wilson, Michael Xavier, Nancy Zamit

*(subject to change)

For more details about STARS IN THE ALLEY or for Broadway information in NYC as well as for shows on tour across North America and internationally, visit Broadway.org.

The concert will come just nine days before the American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards. The ceremony will air on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, hosted by Tony Award-winner Kevin Spacey. The Tony Awards, which honor theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, have been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

For more information on the Tony Awards, visit TonyAwards.com and Facebook.com/TheTonyAwards and follow @TheTonyAwards on Instagram and Twitter.

The event is produced by The Broadway League. United Airlines is the title sponsor of Stars in the Alley and is the official airline of The Broadway League and the Tony Awards. Live music sponsored by The Recording Industry's Music Performance Trust Fund and The Film Funds. The official hospitality partner is Junior's Restaurant. The official media partner is The New York Times. Additional support is provided by The Shubert Organization and SL Green Realty Corporation.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

