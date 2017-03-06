Bid to Meet Glenn Close, Ben Platt, Phillipa Soo and More with Drama League's 2017 Charity Auction

The Drama League has launched its 2017 Spring Charity Auction, featuring more than 20 once-in-a-lifetime prize packages.

The impressive offerings include celebrity experiences with Glenn Close (Sunset Boulevard), Kevin Kline (Present Laughter), Sally Field (The Glass Menagerie), Allison Janney (Six Degrees of Separation), Laura Linney (Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes), Tony Shalhoub (The Price), Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen), Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park with George), Phillipa Soo (Amélie), Marin Ireland (On the Exhale), Andy Karl (Groundhog Day), Mary Beth Peil (Anastasia), Michael Xavier (Sunset Boulevard); VIP Seats to some of the hottest shows on and off Broadway this season, including Opening Night tickets and access to the VIP after-party for Oslo, tickets and a backstage tour of Sweat; a special Hamilton package featuring the book "Hamilton: The Revolution" signed by Lin-Manuel Mirandahimself; and more!

Just a few highlights include:

· BACKSTAGE MEET & GREET WITH SALLY FIELD AT THE GLASS MENAGERIE

Enjoy two tickets to Drama League alumni director Sam Gold's production of The Glass Menagerie, then head backstage to meet its lead actress, Academy Award-Winner Sally Field!

· BACKSTAGE MEET & GREET WITH KEVIN KLINE AT PRESENT LAUGHTER

Take in an unforgettable night of theater with two tickets to Present Laughter, followed by a backstage meet-and-greet with the show's star, Tony and Academy Award-Winner Kevin Kline!

· HAMILTON FAN PACKAGE FEATURING BOOK SIGNED BY LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

Win a copy of Hamilton: The Revolution, an in-depth look at the history behind and creation of Broadway's hit sensation - signed by the creator of the show, Lin-Manuel Miranda! To accompany this book, this prize also includes two VIP tickets to Hamilton: The Next Generation, the second night of The DramaLeague's UpClose series, where Javier Munoz and fellow current cast members of Hamilton discuss their experiences taking on roles that have become iconic in the theater world as well as in American history.

· BACKSTAGE MEET & GREET WITH BEN PLATT AT DEAR EVAN HANSEN

This prize not only offers a pair of hard-to-get tickets to this new hit musical Dear Evan Hansen, it also includes a chance to go backstage to meet the star of the show, Ben Platt!

· BACKSTAGE MEET & GREET WITH LAURA LINNEY AT THE LITTLE FOXES

Win two tickets to a performance of the new Broadway production of Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes, followed by a backstage meet-and-greet with the stunning lead actress Laura Linney!

· OSLO OPENING NIGHT TICKETS AND PARTY PASSES

Prize includes opening night tickets to Oslo at Lincoln Center Theater and the chance to celebrate with the illustrious cast at the exclusive opening night party after the show!

The auction concludes on Thursday, March 16, 2017. Visit www.biddingforgood.com/thedramaleague to view additional items and place your bids.

The 2017 Spring Charity Auction will raise funds to support programs including the educational training programs of The Drama League Directors Project. The award-winning initiative, which began in 1982 and whose alumni now number over 300, has been instrumental in launching the careers of Tony Award winners Sam Gold (A Doll's House, Part II), Diane Paulus (Waitress), Pam MacKinnon (Amelie), Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), and John Rando (On The Town); Tony Award nominees Mark Brokaw (Heisenberg), Moritz von Steulpnagel (Present Laughter) and Alex Timbers (Joan of Arc); Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812), West Hyler (Cirque du Soleil: Paramour); and OBIE and Emmy winners Lear deBessonet, R.J. Cutler, Tony Phelan and Anne Kaufmann, to name a few. 'Drama League Directors' have been honored with Tony, Emmy, Grammy, Obie, Peabody, Drama Desk, GLAAD, Drama League, New York Drama Critics Circle, Outer Critics, Evening Standard, Lucille Lortel, Bessie, Princess Grace, Garland, Drama-Logue, Barrymore, Helen Hayes, Elliot Norton, and Joseph Jefferson Awards, and have directed films and plays that received Academy Award nominations and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The Drama League of New York, since 1916, has been at the forefront of the American Theatre community, providing talent, audiences, and prosperous support. It is one of the nation's oldest continuously-operating, not-for-profit arts advocacy and education organizations. Through its programs, initiatives and events, The Drama League serves over 3,000 artists and 15,000 audience members each season with over 150 events and programs. Visit www.dramaleague.org for more information, or contact The Drama League at 212.244.9494.

