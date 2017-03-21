Barbra Streisand to Be Interviewed by Director Robert Rodriguez at Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival, presented by AT&T, is kicking off its first batch of programming announcements with a stellar trio of maverick talents who share a combined total of eight Academy Awards and whose singular careers and momentous artistic visions represent all that is daring, dynamic, and diverse within the world of cinema and beyond.



Today, Tribeca announced acclaimed multi-hyphenates Barbra Streisand and Alejandro González Iñárritu as participants in two Tribeca Talks conversations for the 16th annual Festival. The legendary Streisand will take part in the Tribeca Talks: Storytellers series that features pioneering creators who work across multiple mediums to tell eye-opening stories. And four-time Oscar winner Iñárritu will participate in one of the headline conversations in the Tribeca Talks: Directors series, in which today's leading auteurs chronicle their moviemaking journeys.



Also announced is the world premiere of Kathryn Bigelow and Imraan Ismail's vital virtual reality documentary short The Protectors: Walk in the Ranger's Shoes, which transports users to a day in the life of African rangers protecting elephants from ivory poachers.



The 2017 Tribeca Film Festival takes place April 19th to the 30th in 2017.

"At Tribeca we celebrate the power that film and art has to transport and unite communities. As the first woman to win the Oscar for directing, Kathryn Bigelow continues to break boundaries in storytelling by using VR to take us to the FRONTLINE battle with Ivory poachers in the Congo in the stunning new documentary which she co-directed with Imraan Ismail. We are thrilled to be able to debut this work as part of Tribeca's renowned VR program," said Jane Rosenthal, Executive Chair of Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder.



"These three creative forces - Alejandro, Barbra, Kathryn - are true auteurs. They push themselves and their audiences by constantly entertaining and challenging us through their work," said Tribeca's Paula Weinstein. "I am ecstatic that Alejandro and Barbra are joining us for Tribeca Talks. Alejandro's vision inspires me; moments from each of his films are seared in my mind. There is so much inventiveness. You are on his trip. Everyone has recognized Barbra as a singer and songwriter but her voice as a filmmaker, her tenacity as a director, and fearlessness as an activist is what I admire most about her."

Source: Tribeca Film Festival

Image courtesy of Tribeca Film Festival

