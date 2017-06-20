Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch
Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Deep Fried Mozzarella Stuffed Meatballs with Bobby Conte Thornton from A BRONX TALE!

Jun. 20, 2017  

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this latest episode, we bring you special guest from A Bronx Tale- Calogero himself, Bobby Conte Thornton. For the recipe for Bobby & Katie's meatballs, visit: www.backstagebite.com

A Bronx Tale marks Thornton's Broadway Debut. His New York credits include: My Fair Lady (Bay Street Theatre), Starting Here, Starting Now (York Theatre Company). Regional: all-male A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Two River Theater), world premiere of Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors (McCarter Theatre Center/Cleveland Play House), Grease (Paper Mill Playhouse), Les Misérables (MUNY), The Light in the Piazza (Farmers Alley Theatre). Concerts: Feinstein's/54 Below, Venetian Room at San Francisco Fairmont, Symphony Space, Carolina Philharmonic. Training: BFA University of Michigan, RADA.

