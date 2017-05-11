BWW TV: Watch Broadway Greats Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lea Salonga, Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below

Earlier this week, Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley (May 29- June 1); Brian Stokes Mitchell (June 13-24); Lea Salonga (May 9-22) previewed their upcoming shows at Feinstein's/54 Below and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out a sneak peek below!

After a sold-out engagement last April, Lea Salonga returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a show The New York Times called "one of the year's most satisfying cabaret shows." Salonga smartly weaves together a set list of her favorite standards, go-to pop tunes, and Broadway ballads. This trio of piano, guitar, and voice ensures an intimate experience with a true Broadway icon. Salonga will play a record-breaking run of 15 performances.

Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley, "Broadway's Golden Couple" (San Francisco Chronicle) present songs from both the Great White Way and the Great American Songbook. Join a very special evening at Feinstein's/54 Below at Marin and Jason share songs they introduced on Broadway in shows including Ragtime, Passion, The Full Monty, Curtains, and The Visit! Also expect songs from roles they originated in Broadway revivals like Kiss Me, Kate, and popular standards from their many TV appearances, cabaret, concert hall and symphony performances around the world.

A veteran of 10 Broadway shows that have garnered him a slew of awards including two Tonys and most recently induction into the Theatre Hall of Fame, Brian Stokes Mitchell, star of Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, and Kiss Me Kate will make his long-awaited Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut. Stokes has been dubbed Broadway's "Last Leading Man" by the New York Times, adding that he "brings an unprecedented fusion of theatrical heroism, pop-jazz sizzle and emotional vulnerability ... Emotional risks abound ... (his) performances sustain a mood of vaulting exhilaration." He was most recently seen on Broadway singing and hoofing as F.E. Miller in the illustrious production of Shuffle Along. Mitchell will present a joyously creative evening of glorious song with Brian Stokes Mitchell, including selections from his upcoming album, Plays With Music. He will be accompanied by a trio lead by his long-time pianist and collaborator, Tedd Firth.

