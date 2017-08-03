KID CRITICS
BWW TV: The Kid Critics Get Really Into REALLY ROSIE at Encores! Off-Center!

Aug. 3, 2017  

It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given Broadway show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues KID CRITICS, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.

We are continuing the series with Tai (10), Isabella (12), and Charles (9), who just stopped by Encores! Off-Center's final show of the season, Really Rosie. Curious about what they thought about the show? Find out below!

Led by Artistic Director Michael Friedman, the popular Encores! Off-Center series returns for its fifth season of landmark Off-Broadway musicals, continuing with Carole King and Maurice Sendak's family musical Really Rosie, directed by Leigh Silverman (now through August 5). This sweet, sad, wonderful family-friendly musical for the dreamer in all of us is inspired in part by the stories in Sendak's Nutshell Library and features King's irresistible songs like "Pierre," "Alligators All Around," and "Chicken Soup with Rice." For tickets, visit: http://www.nycitycenter.org

