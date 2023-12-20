Video: The Kid Critics Nourish Their Souls at WHITE GOLD

What did our Kid Critics think of White Gold? Find out!

By: Dec. 20, 2023

It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues Kid Critics, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.

We are continuing the series with Lilah (8), and Tess (9), and Lennon (10) who recently headed to the New Victory Theatre to check out White Gold. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out below!

Nourish your soul and savor Cambodia’s artistic heritage with a circus that celebrates healing and joy… and rice, known throughout Southeast Asia as White Gold. Founded by refugees, Phare brings to the stage the special gifts of Cambodian culture, which nearly disappeared at the hands of the Khmer Rouge. Cheer hypnotic dance, mesmerizing music and dramatic live painting mixed with juggling, tumbling, teeterboard and other circus arts dating back twelve hundred years. It’s a transporting treasure for the whole family!






