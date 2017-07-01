BWW TV: The Family is Back Together on Opening Night of MARVIN'S ROOM!

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the Broadway premiere of Marvin's Room by Scott McPherson directed by Obie Award winner Anne Kauffman, which opened Thursday night, June 29, 2017.

Janeane Garofalo stars as "Lee," Lili Taylor as "Bessie" and Celia Weston as "Ruth." The cast also includes Jack DiFalco as "Hank," Carman Lacivita as "Bob" and "Marvin," Nedra McClyde as "Dr. Charlotte," Luca Padovan as "Charlie" and Triney Sandoval as "Dr. Wally."

The award-winning Marvin's Room, is a wildly funny play about the laughter that can shine through life's darkest moments. Lee is a single mother who's been busy raising her troubled teenage son, Hank. Her estranged sister Bessie has her hands full with their elderly father, his soap opera-obsessed sister-and a brand-new life-or-death diagnosis. Now the women are about to reunite for the first time in 18 years. Are Lee's good intentions and makeover skills enough to make up for her long absence? Can Bessie help Hank finally feel at home somewhere... or at least keep him from burning her house down? Can these almost-strangers become a family in time to make plans, make amends, and maybe make a trip to Disney World?

We're taking you inside the opening night festivities below!

