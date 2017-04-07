WAR PAINT
Click Here for More Articles on WAR PAINT

BWW TV: Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole Celebrate the Beauty of WAR PAINT on Opening Night!

Apr. 7, 2017  

After the curtain closed at the Nederlander Theatre last night, Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole celebrated their triumphant return to Broadway in true fashion at Gotham Hall. We're taking you behind the scenes of the WAR PAINT opening night after party below!

Starring two-time Tony Award winners Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole, War Paint tells the remarkable story of cosmetics titans Helena Rubinstein (LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole), who defined beauty standards for the first half of the 20th Century. Brilliant innovators with humble roots, both women were masters of self-invention who sacrificed everything to become the country's first major female entrepreneurs. They were also fierce competitors, whose 50-year tug-of-war would give birth to an industry that would forever change the face of America. From Fifth Avenue society to the halls of Congress, their intense rivalry was ruthless, relentless and legendary-pushing both women to build international empires in a world dominated by men.

BWW TV: Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole Celebrate the Beauty of WAR PAINT on Opening Night!
Click Here to Play!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author TV - Opening Night Special

  • BWW TV: Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole Celebrate the Beauty of WAR PAINT on Opening Night!
  • BWW TV: The Time Is Still Right! Go Inside Opening Night of AMELIE
  • BWW TV: When Wrong Went Right- Inside Opening Night of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!
  • BWW TV: The SWEAT Ensemble Raises a Glass to Opening Night on Broadway!
  • BWW TV: This Was the Hour- Catch Up with the Cast of MISS SAIGON on Opening Night!
  • BWW TV: THE PRICE Brings Arthur Miller Back to Broadway- Go Inside Opening Night!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com