BWW TV: Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole Celebrate the Beauty of WAR PAINT on Opening Night!

After the curtain closed at the Nederlander Theatre last night, Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole celebrated their triumphant return to Broadway in true fashion at Gotham Hall. We're taking you behind the scenes of the WAR PAINT opening night after party below!

Starring two-time Tony Award winners Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole, War Paint tells the remarkable story of cosmetics titans Helena Rubinstein (LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole), who defined beauty standards for the first half of the 20th Century. Brilliant innovators with humble roots, both women were masters of self-invention who sacrificed everything to become the country's first major female entrepreneurs. They were also fierce competitors, whose 50-year tug-of-war would give birth to an industry that would forever change the face of America. From Fifth Avenue society to the halls of Congress, their intense rivalry was ruthless, relentless and legendary-pushing both women to build international empires in a world dominated by men.

