BWW TV: Meet the Cast of COME FROM AWAY's Rodney Hicks New Play NC-17.

Casting has been announced for NC-17, a new play written by Come From Away's Rodney Hicks. Meet the cast in a brand new video below!

The cast for the show will feature Sydney Cole Alexander, Zach Clarence, Lucas Friedman, Rachel Hilson, Camilla Perez and Joshua Chessin-Yudin

"I'm overjoyed about these sensational and exciting group of young actors. They bring a unique and pulsating electricity to the words and these characters. I couldn't be more pleased with the work Cindi Rush Casting has done." says Hicks, "I have been working these years to create a piece that is about how young people deal with life as they know it. And as we know, that constantly changes from moment to moment. I think that's why the gestation period has been so long. Life kept changing. And so has the piece. I am overjoyed with gratitude and very much looking forward to the upcoming reading of, NC-17."

This industry reading of NC-17. is made possible through the generosity of Paula and Steve Reynolds of The Fourth Act LLC. Monday July 10, 2017. The Playroom Theatre. NYC. Two presentations. 3:30pm & 7pm.

