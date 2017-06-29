BWW TV: MISS SAIGON Accepts Broadway's Backbone Best Musical Ensemble Award!

Earlier this month, BroadwayWorld announced the results for our second annual Broadway's Backbone Best Musical Ensemble Award, which went to the company of Miss Saigon. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's Jake Ryan Flynn helped to present this year's award, and you can check out how it all went down below!

Broadway Backbone is hosted by Brad Bradley, who made his Broadway debut in the original cast of Steel Pier and followed that with Annie Get Your Gun, Thou Shalt Not, Spamalot, People in the Picture, Billy Elliot, and Chita: A Legendary Celebration. Brad got the idea for the podcast during a conversation he had with Chita Rivera as they were sitting on the dock in Cherry Grove, Fire Island talking shop. She told him that everyone should go through the chorus. It's where dues are paid, the craft is refined, and discipline is born. The seed was planted.

Past podcast guests have included: Ryan Steel (Newsies, Peter Pan Live), Neil Haskell(Hamilton, So You Think You Can Dance), Lisa Gajda (Tuck Everlasting), Peter Gregus (Jersey Boys), Angie Schworer (Something Rotten), Charlie Sutton (An American in Paris), Dennis Stowe (Aladdin), Cleve and Donna Marie Asbury (Chicago), Jeremy Davis (Hail, Caesar), Jen Cody (Urinetown), and Tara Rubin (Tara Rubin Casting). The podcast can be found atwww.Broadwaysbackbone.com, and soon on iTunes.

