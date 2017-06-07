2017 Theater Fans' Choice Awards Results! DEAR EVAN HANSEN, GREAT COMET, PLAY THAT GOES WRONG & MISS SAIGON Win Big!
Awards season in NYC is now in FULL swing, and with the critics, press, and industry all having their chances to nominate and vote -- now the fans' have had their turn. Voting ended yesterday for the 2017 Theater Fans' Choice Awards, by FAR, the largest fan based awards of their kind.
Open to anyone to vote, fans weighed in on a full slate of eligible nominees in categories that both mirror the popular critical awards, as well as fan favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble and Off Broadway shows. BroadwayHD has partnered with BroadwayWorld to present this year's Theater Fans' Choice Awards, further extending the reach of Broadway by giving fans the chance to cast their votes for their favorite performances, performers, and productions of the season.
And, the winners are...
Best Book of a Musical
Steven Levenson - Dear Evan Hansen
Best Choreography
Andy Blankenbuehler - Bandstand
Best Costume Design
Paloma Young - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Greif - Dear Evan Hansen
Best Direction of a Play
Mark Bell - The Play That Goes Wrong
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Lucas Steele - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Danny DeVito - The Price
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Rachelle Ann Go - Miss Saigon
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Cynthia Nixon - The Little Foxes
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Ben Platt - Dear Evan Hansen
Best Leading Actor in a Play
Kevin Kline - Present Laughter
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Bette Midler - Hello, Dolly!
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Sally Field - The Glass Menagerie
Best Lighting Design
Bradley King - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Best Long-Running Broadway Show
Hamilton
Best Musical
Dear Evan Hansen
Best Off-Broadway Musical
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Off-Broadway Play
Dead Poet's Society
Best Orchestrations
Alex Lacamoire - Dear Evan Hansen
Best Play
The Play That Goes Wrong
Best Revival of a Musical
Miss Saigon
Best Revival of a Play
The Glass Menagerie
Best Scenic Design
Mimi Lien - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Best Score
Benj Pasek, Justin Paul - Dear Evan Hansen
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Nicholas Pope - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Best Sound Design of a Play
AnDrew Johnson - The Play That Goes Wrong
Best Stage to Screen Production
Newsies
Best Touring Production
Hamilton
Broadway's Backbone Best Musical Ensemble
Miss Saigon
