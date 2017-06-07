BWW Awards
Click Here for More Articles on BWW Awards

2017 Theater Fans' Choice Awards Results! DEAR EVAN HANSEN, GREAT COMET, PLAY THAT GOES WRONG & MISS SAIGON Win Big!

Jun. 7, 2017  

Awards season in NYC is now in FULL swing, and with the critics, press, and industry all having their chances to nominate and vote -- now the fans' have had their turn. Voting ended yesterday for the 2017 Theater Fans' Choice Awards, by FAR, the largest fan based awards of their kind.

Open to anyone to vote, fans weighed in on a full slate of eligible nominees in categories that both mirror the popular critical awards, as well as fan favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble and Off Broadway shows. BroadwayHD has partnered with BroadwayWorld to present this year's Theater Fans' Choice Awards, further extending the reach of Broadway by giving fans the chance to cast their votes for their favorite performances, performers, and productions of the season.

And, the winners are...

Best Book of a Musical
Steven Levenson - Dear Evan Hansen

Best Choreography
Andy Blankenbuehler - Bandstand

Best Costume Design
Paloma Young - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Greif - Dear Evan Hansen

Best Direction of a Play
Mark Bell - The Play That Goes Wrong

Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Lucas Steele - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Featured Actor in a Play
Danny DeVito - The Price

Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Rachelle Ann Go - Miss Saigon

Best Featured Actress in a Play
Cynthia Nixon - The Little Foxes

Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Ben Platt - Dear Evan Hansen

Best Leading Actor in a Play
Kevin Kline - Present Laughter

Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Bette Midler - Hello, Dolly!

Best Leading Actress in a Play
Sally Field - The Glass Menagerie

Best Lighting Design
Bradley King - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Long-Running Broadway Show
Hamilton

Best Musical
Dear Evan Hansen

Best Off-Broadway Musical
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Off-Broadway Play
Dead Poet's Society

Best Orchestrations
Alex Lacamoire - Dear Evan Hansen

Best Play
The Play That Goes Wrong

Best Revival of a Musical
Miss Saigon

Best Revival of a Play
The Glass Menagerie

Best Scenic Design
Mimi Lien - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Score
Benj Pasek, Justin Paul - Dear Evan Hansen

Best Sound Design of a Musical
Nicholas Pope - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Sound Design of a Play
AnDrew Johnson - The Play That Goes Wrong

Best Stage to Screen Production
Newsies

Best Touring Production
Hamilton

Broadway's Backbone Best Musical Ensemble
Miss Saigon

Since launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway-caliber productions to theater fans all over the world. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering Broadway to all through an unprecedented theater experience. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of over 170 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes - or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen.



Related Articles

From This Author BWW Special Coverage

  • 2017 Theater Fans' Choice Awards Results! DEAR EVAN HANSEN, GREAT COMET, PLAY THAT GOES WRONG & MISS SAIGON Win Big!
  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/5
  • What's Playing on Broadway: June 5-11, 2017
  • Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 6/1 - FUN HOME, SOMETHING ROTTEN, and More!
  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/30
  • Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World 5/26 - DIRTY DANCING, LES MIS, WICKED, and More!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com