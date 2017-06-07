2017 Theater Fans' Choice Awards Results! DEAR EVAN HANSEN, GREAT COMET, PLAY THAT GOES WRONG & MISS SAIGON Win Big!

Click Here for More Articles on BWW Awards

Awards season in NYC is now in FULL swing, and with the critics, press, and industry all having their chances to nominate and vote -- now the fans' have had their turn. Voting ended yesterday for the 2017 Theater Fans' Choice Awards, by FAR, the largest fan based awards of their kind.

Open to anyone to vote, fans weighed in on a full slate of eligible nominees in categories that both mirror the popular critical awards, as well as fan favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble and Off Broadway shows. BroadwayHD has partnered with BroadwayWorld to present this year's Theater Fans' Choice Awards, further extending the reach of Broadway by giving fans the chance to cast their votes for their favorite performances, performers, and productions of the season.

And, the winners are...

Best Book of a Musical

Steven Levenson - Dear Evan Hansen

Best Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler - Bandstand

Best Costume Design

Paloma Young - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Greif - Dear Evan Hansen

Best Direction of a Play

Mark Bell - The Play That Goes Wrong

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Lucas Steele - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Danny DeVito - The Price

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Rachelle Ann Go - Miss Saigon

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Cynthia Nixon - The Little Foxes

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Ben Platt - Dear Evan Hansen

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Kevin Kline - Present Laughter

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Bette Midler - Hello, Dolly!

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Sally Field - The Glass Menagerie

Best Lighting Design

Bradley King - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Long-Running Broadway Show

Hamilton

Best Musical

Dear Evan Hansen

Best Off-Broadway Musical

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Off-Broadway Play

Dead Poet's Society

Best Orchestrations

Alex Lacamoire - Dear Evan Hansen

Best Play

The Play That Goes Wrong

Best Revival of a Musical

Miss Saigon

Best Revival of a Play

The Glass Menagerie

Best Scenic Design

Mimi Lien - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Score

Benj Pasek, Justin Paul - Dear Evan Hansen

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Nicholas Pope - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Sound Design of a Play

AnDrew Johnson - The Play That Goes Wrong

Best Stage to Screen Production

Newsies

Best Touring Production

Hamilton

Broadway's Backbone Best Musical Ensemble

Miss Saigon

