BWW TV Exclusive: The Heat is On at Broadway Sessions!

The heat was on! Cast members from the Tony nominated revival of Miss Saigon brought the heat to Broadway Sessions recently. Check out this incredible cast in action here. Join us this wee at Broadway Sessions for our annual NYMF sneak peek!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

Related Articles