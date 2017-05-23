Broadway Sessions
BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Gets Heated with FSU Students and Alumni!

May. 23, 2017  

Florida is hot. Right? It's hot sand, hot sun...hot musical theatre talent? YOU BET!. We welcomed the FSU "'Noles" to Broadway Sessions recently to celebrate their tremendous theatre program. '17 grads took the stage alongside Broadway vets Heather Parcells, Harris Milgrim, Christiani Pitts, Michael Hunker, Jennifer Swiderski and Stephen Anthony! The results were, well...HOT! Florida, after all.

Remember- no show this week. Broadway Sessions will be back with the cast of Miss Saigon on June 1st!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

