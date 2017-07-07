BWW Morning Brief July 7th, 2017 - BROADWAY BARKS and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - July 06, 2017

Challenged by the cast of COME FROM AWAY, the cast of the Tony Award-winning musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN came together to perform 'Guns and Ships' for Lin-Manuel Miranda's #Ham4Allchallenge.. (more...)

2) Season 4 YOUNGER Premiere is Highest-Rated, Most-Watched Episode Ever

by TV News Desk - July 06, 2017

YOUNGER, TV Land's hit comedy from Darren Star reached new heights, as its Live + SD season four premiere on Wednesday, June 28th was the highest-rated and most-watched telecast ever. In Live+3, 'Younger' posted its highest-rated and most-watched premiere.. (more...)

3) Zosia Mamet and Melissa Rauch to Bring THE SECRET LUNCHES OF CHELSEA & IVANKA Reading to Joe's Pub

by BWW News Desk - July 06, 2017

A staged reading of 'THE SECRET LUNCHES OF CHELSEA & IVANKA' is headed to Joe's Pub as a benefit for Planned Parenthood on Monday, July 24, at Joe's Pub, starring Melissa Rauch ('The Big Bang Theory') and Zosia Mamet ('Girls').. (more...)

4) Sierra Boggess, Megan Hilty, Dinah Manoff, and More Perform in CONCERT FOR AMERICA at The 5th Avenue Theatre Today

by BWW News Desk - July 06, 2017

The final lineup of Broadway stars and some of America's finest actors for the special one-night-only edition of Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! playing today at The 5th Avenue Theatre includes Megan Hilty (Smash, Wicked), Dinah Manoff (who played the role of Marty in the movie Grease), Grammy winner Melissa Manchester (Come in From The Rain) and multi-Grammy Award nominee Maureen McGovern (The Morning After).. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Watch Jeffrey Schecter, John Tartaglia and More in Highlights from A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO FORUM at The Muny

by BWW News Desk - July 06, 2017

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is the third production of The Muny's 99th season, playing now through July 11. BroadwayWorld has a first look at highlights from the show below!. (more...)

This Weekend's Call Sheet:

- Heidi Armbruster leads the premiere of AT THE OLD PLACE at La Jolla Playhouse.

- Lesser America's IN A WORD begins at Cherry Lane, while PUFFS apparates to New World Stages...

- And BROADWAY BARKS, co-hosted by Bernadette Peters and Malcolm McDowell, is set for Sunday!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our footage of GROUNDHOG DAY kicking off the season in Bryant Park!

Set Your DVR... for Olivia Wilde talking about 1984 and Bernadette Peters chatting about this weekend's BROADWAY BARKS on today's LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN!

Olivia Wilde, Tom Sturridge and the cast of Broadway's 1984.

Photo by Julieta Cervantes

What we're geeking out over: Howard Stern's possible Fox News musical...

What we're listening to: The Original Cast Recording of Off-Broadway's THE LIGHTNING THIEF, out today!

Chris McCarrell as Percy in THE LIGHTNING THIEF.

Photo by Jeremy Daniel

What we're watching: The opening number from the 2017 Jimmy Awards!

Social Butterfly: Watch last night's CONCERT FOR AMERICA at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Brian Dennehy, who turns 79 on Sunday!

Tony-, Golden Globe- an Emmy-winner Brian Dennehy last starred on Broadway in LOVE LETTERS. Before that, he took the stage in DESIRE UNDER THE ELMS, INHERIT THE WIND, LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT, DEATH OF A SALESMAN and TRANSLATIONS. Among his Off-Broadway credits are THE ICEMAN COMETH and WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT. The actor's breakthrough film role was in FIRST BLOOD; he was nominated for six Emmy Awards for his TV movies, including TO CATCH A KILLER, MURDER IN THE HEARTLAND, DEATH OF A SALESMAN and more. He was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame in 2010.

Brian Dennehy in ENDGAME at Long Wharf Theatre earlier this year.

Photo by T. Charles Erickson

See you bright and early on Monday, BroadwayWorld!

