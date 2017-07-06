Season 4 YOUNGER Premiere is Highest-Rated, Most-Watched Episode Ever

YOUNGER, TV Land's hit comedy from Darren Star reached new heights, as its Live + SD season four premiere on Wednesday, June 28th was the highest-rated and most-watched telecast ever. In Live+3, "Younger" posted its highest-rated and most-watched premiere. Scoring a .8 Adults 25-54, 1.2 Women 25-54, .7 A18-49, 1.0 W18-49 and 1.3 million average total viewers, the premiere posted double digit gains versus last season's premiere in L+3.

Double digit gains over last year's premiere were also seen in L+SD with a .4 A25-54, .6 W25-54, .4 A18-49, .5 W18-49 and 802k average total viewers.



The new LIVE digital aftershow, "Getting Younger," which launched following last week's premiere on Facebook @YoungerTV, reached over half a million people, collected over 180k video views and engaged 46k users and counting. Shot in front of a live audience at Pride Global's Flight Deck in Manhattan, it is hosted by SiriusXM's Taylor Strecker and will immediately follow every episode for the run of the season.



#YoungerTV trended on Twitter in the US on premiere night. Instagram, Twitter and Facebook are also seeing climbing numbers for "Younger," with double digit increases in followers, respectively, on the show's social media pages since the end of last season.



Created by "Sex and the City's" Darren Star, "Younger" stars two-time Tony(R) winner Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann and Molly Bernard. The series follows Liza (Foster), a 40-year old woman who pretends to be 26 in order to get a job in the highly competitive world of publishing - and succeeds. Last season, as Liza continued her lie, her two lives became irreversibly intertwined - with her longtime best friend, Maggie (Mazar), new friend and partner at Empirical, Kelsey (Duff), prickly boss Diana (Shor), and everyone in between, becoming part of the same world. In the season three finale, Liza came to realize the damage her secret has caused and finally unveiled the truth to Kelsey. Now Liza will be forced to deal with the fallout of her deceit and learn that the truth hurts.



"Younger," which was recently renewed for a fifth season on TV Land, also has an extensive global footprint, reaching countries including Australia, UK, Italy, Canada, Israel, France, India, Spain and many more.



About TV Land TV Land is the programming destination for consumers in their 30s and 40s, with hit original series and acquisitions on-air, on TVLand.com and on the TV Land app.

