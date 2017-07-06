VIDEO: Watch Jeffrey Schecter, John Tartaglia and More in Highlights from A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO FORUM at The Muny

Click Here for More Articles on THE MUNY

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is the third production of The Muny's 99th season, playing now through July 11. BroadwayWorld has a first look at highlights from the show below!

As previously announced, Jeffrey Schecter will star as Pseudolus, joining the previously announced John Tartaglia (Hysterium), Ali Ewoldt (Philia), Mark Linn-Baker (Senex), E. Faye Butler (Domina), Jason Kravits (Lycus), MarRick Smith (Hero), Nathaniel Hackmann (Miles Gloriosus), Whit Reichert (Erronius) and Marcus Choi, Justin Keyes and Tommy Scrivens (Proteans). This comic ensemble includes Justina Aveyard, Molly Callinan, Emily Hsu, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Katelyn Prominski and Lainie Sakakura.

Forum is directed by Gary Griffin, with choreography by Alex Sanchez, music direction by Brad Haak, scenic design by Timothy R. Mackabee, costume design by Mara Blumenfeld, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, wig design by John Metzner, with production stage manager Cody Renard Richard.

Considered one of Broadway's greatest farces, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum follows Pseudolus, a crafty slave, as he aids his master in winning the hand of Philia, a slow-witted, but sweet courtesan, in exchange for his freedom. This musical romp through Rome includes scheming neighbors, secrets behind every toga and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. This is one Muny spectacle guaranteed to make even the Greek gods keel over with laughter.

For more about the show, go to muny.org/forum.

