Heidi Armbruster and More to Lead AT THE OLD PLACE World Premiere at La Jolla Playhouse; Cast, Creatives Set!

La Jolla Playhouse announces the cast and creative team for its world-premiere production of At the Old Place, by Rachel Bonds, directed by Playhouse Associate Artistic Director Jaime Castañeda, running in the Mandell Weiss Forum July 5 - 31 (press opening: Sunday, July 9 at 7:30pm). Tickets available at LaJollaPlayhouse.org or by calling (858) 550-1010.

The cast features Heidi Armbruster (Broadway's Time Stands Still; Off-Broadway's Disgraced) as "Angie," Brenna Coates (Off-Broadway's The Wolves) as "Jolene," Benim Foster (Broadway's Barefoot in the Park) as "Harrison" and Marcel Spears (The Old Globe's Picasso at the Lapin Agile) as "Will."

The creative team includes Lauren Helpern (Tiger Style!), Scenic Designer; David Israel Reynoso (Tiger Style!, Healing Wars, Kingdom City), Costume Designer; Lap Chi Chu (Blueprints to Freedom, The Orphan of Zhao, Ruined), Lighting Designer; UC San Diego M.F.A. graduate Melanie Chen(#SuperShinySara POP Tour), Sound Designer; Gabriel Greene, Dramaturg; and Katrina Herrmann, Stage Manager.

"Rachel Bonds is an actor's playwright; she creates complex characters with hidden depths and nuances, tailor made for actors to inhabit and explore. Our own Jaime Castañeda has assembled an extraordinary cast and creative team - many of whom have designed numerous productions at the Playhouse - to launch the world premiere of her probing and poetic play." said Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley.

In her mid-40s and facing a breaking point, a literature professor returns to her childhood home in Virginia only to discover two young people camped out on her lawn struggling with their own life crises. At the Old Place is a keenly-observed, intimate new play about the search for the roads not taken.

Rachel Bonds' plays have been developed or produced by South Coast Rep, Ars Nova, Manhattan Theatre Club, McCarter Theatre, Roundabout Underground, Atlantic Theater Company, Studio Theatre, New Georges, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Actors Theatre of Louisville, SPACE on Ryder Farm, Williamstown Theatre Festival, and New York Stage & Film, among others. Her plays include: Curve of Departure (upcoming South Coast Rep, Studio Theatre); Five Mile Lake (South Coast Rep, McCarter, Weissberger Award); The Wolfe Twins (Studio Theatre, Kilroys List 2015); Swimmers (Marin Theatre Co., Sky Cooper Prize, Kilroys List 2014); Sundown, Yellow Moon (Ars Nova/WP); Alma (Atlantic Theatre Company commission); Firecracker (Kilroys List 2016); At the Old Place (La Jolla Playhouse, Arden);Michael & Edie (New York Times Critic's Pick, 2010); Winter Games (Actors Theatre of Louisville, Heideman Award); and Anniversary (EST, Sam French OOB Festival Winner). She is an Alumna of the EST's Youngblood, Ars Nova's Play Group and SPACE on Ryder Farm's Working Farm Writers' Group. She was the 2016 Tow Foundation Playwright in Residence at Ars Nova. Current commissions include The Geffen and McCarter. Ms. Bonds is a graduate oF Brown University.

Jaime Castañeda joined the Playhouse in 2014 as the Associate Artistic Director, where he has directedTiger Style! by Mike Lew and Guards at the Taj by Rajiv Joseph. He has directed productions for Dallas Theater Center, Atlantic Theater Company, Cleveland Play House, The Old Globe, Perseverance Theatre, Kitchen Dog and American Theater Company. He has also developed new plays with the O'Neill, Rattlestick Theater, Portland Center Stage, Denver Center Theater, The Kennedy Center and the Atlantic Theater Company, where he spent five seasons as Artistic Associate. He is a Drama League fellow and has received the Princess Grace Award and the TCG New Generations Grant. M.F.A. in Directing from University of Texas at Austin.

The Tony Award-winning La Jolla Playhouse is internationally-renowned for creating some of the most exciting and adventurous work in American theatre, through its new play development initiatives, its innovative Without Walls series, artist commissions and residencies. Currently led by Artistic Director Christopher Ashley and Managing Director Michael S. Rosenberg, the Playhouse was founded in 1947 by Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire and Mel Ferrer, and reborn in 1983 under the artistic leadership of Des McAnuff. La Jolla Playhouse has had 28 productions transfer to Broadway, garnering 35 Tony Awards, among them the currently-running, Tony Award-nominated hits Come From Away and Indecent, along withJersey Boys, Memphis, The Who's Tommy, Big River, as well as Billy Crystal's 700 Sundays and the Pulitzer Prize-winning I Am My Own Wife, both fostered as part of the Playhouse's Page To Stage Program.

