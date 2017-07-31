BWW Morning Brief July 31st, 2017: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Opens, NEWSIES at the Boro, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

On social media, cast member Azudi Onyejekwe has weighed in with his take on the situation and it's a must-read. . (more...)

2) VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of THE HAMILTON MIXTAPE's 'Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)' Music Video

The music video for 'Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)' from THE Hamilton MIXTAPE was released back in June. Now you can take a peek behind the scenes at the process and hear from the creatives who helped make it happen. Check it out below!. (more...)

3) BroadwayWorld's Debut of the Month Flashback - Where Are They Now?

Today, BWW looks back on some of those fresh-faced, up-and-comers and finds out, 'Where are they now?' (Not surprisingly, they've done quite well for themselves!). (more...)

4) COME FROM AWAY Cast & Tony Nominee David Hein Perform at Broadway at W Tonight

Cast and creative team members from the Tony Award winning musical Come From Away will make their Broadway at W New York debut tonight, July 30th, at 7:30 pm. Tony Award nominee David Hein, who wrote the musical's book, music and lyrics with his wife Irene Sankoff, will also be performing. Q. Smith who plays Hannah in the musical will host the evening.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE

Considered a landmark celebration of the American Musical, A Chorus Line follows the lives of 17 Broadway dancers vying for a spot "on the line." Zach, a driven director/choreographer at the helm of a suspenseful audition, will stop at nothing to assemble an unforgettable chorus, no matter the price. With music by Oscar and Tony winning Marvin Hamlisch, A Chorus Line defines glittering promise, unwavering determination and stakes as high as the kickline itself. This is one Muny "singular sensation" you won't want to miss!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-The Public Theater's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM opens at the Delacorte!

-The free outdoor screening of Disney's NEWSIES at Broadway in the Boros has been rescheduled for tonight!

-Okieriete Onaodowan, Jo Lampert, Jason Gotay and more are set for tonight's THE SONGS OF SAM SALMOND at Feinstein's/54 Below!

-And Henry Krieger and Eli Pasic's I'LL TAKE IT! launches Amas Musical Theatre Lab's 49th season!

BWW Exclusive: Check out BWW's Michael Quintos' review of MAMMA MIA! at the Hollywood Bowl!

Photo by Craig T. Mathew and Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging at the Hollywood Bowl

#MotivationalMonday: Today's quote comes from NEWSIES, in honor of the rescheduled free screening tonight at Broadway in the Boros!

Pulitzer thinks we are gutter rats, with no respect for nothin', includin' each other. Is that who we are? Yeah, if we stab each other in the back, that's who we are. Yeah, but if we stand together, we change the whole game. -Jack Kelly, NEWSIES

What we're geeking out over: Telly Leung joined Mandy Gonzalez for a WICKED good Broadway soundbite!

What we're watching: Watch Caley Crawford, Bronwyn Tarboton, Holly Ann Butler perform the beautiful ballad from The Muny's A Chorus Line!

Social Butterfly: The cast of WICKED UK shared this special message for the WICKED Broadway cast in honor of the International Day of Friendship!

