Okieriete Onaodowan, Jo Lampert, Jason Gotay and More Set for THE SONGS OF SAM SALMOND at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents the Songs of Sam Salmond. Join Jonathan Larson Award-winning composer-lyricist, Sam Salmond, and some of cast members of Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Great Comet, Hello Dolly, and more for a sneak peak of Salmond's exciting up and coming musicals!

Laugh, cry, and dance your way through stories of LGBT heroes, Kickass WWII female factory workers, outcasts, monsters and more! With a style the Boston Globe calls "preciously talented," "rudely funny," but with "raw anguish at its heart," and musical influences from Bowie to Ben Folds to William Finn- Sam Salmond and friends promise a night of pop/rock theater, joy, and catharsis that you'll never forget!

Directed by Sarna Lapine (SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE), the evening will feature a cast of Broadway favorites including: Okieriete Onaodowan (HAMILTON, GREAT COMET), Jo Lampert (JOAN OF ARC), Will Roland (DEAR EVAN HANSEN), Preston Sadleir (NEXT TO NORMAL), Andrew Chappelle (HAMILTON), Molly Hager (WAITRESS),) Taylor Trensch (HELLO DOLLY), Jason Gotay (BRING IT ON, SPIDERMAN), Theo Stockman (AMERICAN IDIOT, AMERICAN PSYCHO), Shoba Narayan (GREAT COMET), John-Michael Lyles (SWEENEY TODD), Blaine Krauss (GREAT COMET), Natalie Walker (Secret Theatre's CABARET), Michael Linden (SPRING AWAKENING tour), Noah Zachary (POSTER BOY), Tam Young, Hana Slevin, Amanda Savan, Michael Kushnier and more To be announced. Music Direction is by Matthew Webb.

The Songs of Sam Salmond plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday July 31st at 7pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/events/new-writers-54-songs-sam-salmond. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Sam Salmond is a 2016 Jonathon Larson Award- winning composer, lyricist, and bookwriter. Among the many projects currently in development, Sam is writing music and lyrics for an adaptation of Eighty-Sixed, the novel written by humorist and AIDS activist, David Feinberg. It had a developmental reading at Second Stage Theatre and a workshop with Playwright's Horizons and Musical Theatre Factory. His musical Mother, Me and the Monsters (a Boston Globe Critic's Pick) was produced at Barrington Stage. His children's show, The Dot, is going on a national tour with Theatreworks USA. He wrote book and lyrics for Cage Match, which premiered at Prospect Theater Company. He's the creator of Uncool: the Party, an immersive night of rock 'n roll, games, stories and dancing, which was workshopped at CAP21 and the Musical Theatre Factory. Sam is currently working on an original musical, The Homefront, about female factory workers who were fired at the end of WWII. He's also writing a modern musical queer adaptation of the Frankenstein myth. Sam's work has been featured at Lincoln Center, Ars Nova, Symphony Space, Joe's Pub, 54 Below, The Town Hall and venues all around the country. He is an alumnus of NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

Related Articles