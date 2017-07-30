Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE

Jul. 30, 2017  

Considered a landmark celebration of the American Musical, A Chorus Line follows the lives of 17 Broadway dancers vying for a spot "on the line." Zach, a driven director/choreographer at the helm of a suspenseful audition, will stop at nothing to assemble an unforgettable chorus, no matter the price. With music by Oscar and Tony winning Marvin Hamlisch, A Chorus Line defines glittering promise, unwavering determination and stakes as high as the kickline itself. This is one Muny "singular sensation" you won't want to miss!

This sensational cast includes: Mackenzie Bell (Val), Holly Ann Butler (Sheila), Caley Crawford (Bebe), Rick Faugno (Al), Hannah Florence (Diana), Ivan Hernandez (Zach), Jolina Javier (Connie), Madison Johnson (Kristine), Sean Harrison Jones (Mike), Evan Kinnane (Bobby), Bianca Marroquín (Cassie), Ian Paget (Paul), Justin Prescott (Don), Drew Redington (Mark), Kiira Schmidt (Judy), Bronwyn Tarboton (Maggie), Sharrod Williams (Richie), Victor Wisehart (Greg) and John T. Wolfe (Larry). The company is also joined by The Muny kid and teen youth ensembles.

A spectacular design team leads this production with direction and choreography by Denis Jones, music direction by Ben Whiteley, scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Andrea Lauer, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Nathan W. Scheuer, wig design by Robert Pickens, with production stage manager Laurie Goldfeder.

A Chorus Line (July 29 - August 4) is proudly sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors.

muny.org

Photos courtesy of The Muny

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Muny Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Muny Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Muny Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Muny Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Muny Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Muny Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Muny Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Ian Paget and Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Ivan Hernandez

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Justin Prescott, Bronwyn Tarboton, Sean Harrison Jones

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Sean Harrison Jones and Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Jolina Javier and Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Victor Wisehart and Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Evan Kinnane and Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Caley Crawford and Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Sharrod Williams and Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Sean Harrison Jones and Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Madison Johnson and Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Ian Paget, Madison Johnson and Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Mackenzie Bell and Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Sean Harrison Jones and Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Sean Harrison Jones, Muny Kids and Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Holly Ann Butler and Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Mackenzie Bell and Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Caley Crawford, Bronwyn Tarboton, Holly Ann Butler

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Holly Ann Butler and Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Muny Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Caley Crawford, Holly Ann Butler and Muny Kid

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Madison Johnson, Ian Paget and Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Bronwyn Tarboton, Muny Kid and Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Muny Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Muny Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Muny Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Hannah Florence and Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Hannah Florence and Muny Teens

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Hannah Florence and Muny Teens

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Mackenzie Bell and Company

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Ian Paget and company

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Justin Prescott

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Muny Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Muny Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Kiira Schmidt, Company

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Mackenzie Bell, Company

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Ian Paget and company

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Bianca Marroquin

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Bianca Marroquin

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Bianca Marroquin

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Bianca Marroquin

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Ian Paget

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Muny Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Muny Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Bianca Marroquin, Ivan Hernandez, Company

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Muny Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Muny Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Muny Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Muny Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Muny Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Muny Cast

Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Muny Cast


