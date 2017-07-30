Photo Flash: Everything is Beautiful at The Muny: First Look at A CHORUS LINE
Considered a landmark celebration of the American Musical, A Chorus Line follows the lives of 17 Broadway dancers vying for a spot "on the line." Zach, a driven director/choreographer at the helm of a suspenseful audition, will stop at nothing to assemble an unforgettable chorus, no matter the price. With music by Oscar and Tony winning Marvin Hamlisch, A Chorus Line defines glittering promise, unwavering determination and stakes as high as the kickline itself. This is one Muny "singular sensation" you won't want to miss!
This sensational cast includes: Mackenzie Bell (Val), Holly Ann Butler (Sheila), Caley Crawford (Bebe), Rick Faugno (Al), Hannah Florence (Diana), Ivan Hernandez (Zach), Jolina Javier (Connie), Madison Johnson (Kristine), Sean Harrison Jones (Mike), Evan Kinnane (Bobby), Bianca Marroquín (Cassie), Ian Paget (Paul), Justin Prescott (Don), Drew Redington (Mark), Kiira Schmidt (Judy), Bronwyn Tarboton (Maggie), Sharrod Williams (Richie), Victor Wisehart (Greg) and John T. Wolfe (Larry). The company is also joined by The Muny kid and teen youth ensembles.
A spectacular design team leads this production with direction and choreography by Denis Jones, music direction by Ben Whiteley, scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Andrea Lauer, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Nathan W. Scheuer, wig design by Robert Pickens, with production stage manager Laurie Goldfeder.
A Chorus Line (July 29 - August 4) is proudly sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors.
Photos courtesy of The Muny
