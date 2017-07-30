VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of THE HAMILTON MIXTAPE's 'Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)' Music Video

The music video for "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)" from THE Hamilton MIXTAPE was released back in June. Now you can take a peek behind the scenes at the process and hear from the creatives who helped make it happen. Check it out below!

Sung by K'naan featuring Residente, Riz MC & Snow Tha Product, the video was produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert Rodriguez, Kimberly Stuckwisch, Ian Blair.

THE Hamilton MIXTAPE, which soared to number one on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart, features a collection of remixes, covers, and tracks inspired by the multi-Tony Award winning Broadway musical. Among the artists featured on the recording are Sia, Usher, Chance the Rapper, Busta Rhymes, Ben Folds, Kelly Clarkson, Regina Spektor, and Queen Latifah. The music video has received a 2017 MTV Video Music Awards nomination in the "Best Fight Against the System" category.

The 2017 "MTV Video Music Awards" will air live from the "Fabulous" Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, August 27 AT 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Click here for the full list of 2017 VMA nominations!

