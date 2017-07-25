BWW Morning Brief July 25th, 2017: A WALL APART by Air Supply's Graham Russell Opens at NYMF and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Caryn Robbins - July 24, 2017

Amidst reports of audience members fainting and vomiting during the new Broadway production of '1984', Page Six of the New York Post reports today that the show's star, Tom Sturridge, had to be taken out on a stretcher after collapsing during the show's intense torture scene.. (more...)

2) Hugh Panaro Will Be Next Demon Barber in SWEENEY TODD; New Cast Announced!

by BWW News Desk - July 24, 2017

Producers of the Tooting Arts Club production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street are pleased to announce that Hugh Panaro (as Sweeney Todd) with Jake Boyd (as Anthony), Eryn LeCroy (as Johanna), Michael James Leslie (as Judge Turpin) and John Rapson (as The Beadle) will join the cast.. (more...)

3) Photos: Lesli Margherita, Elena Shaddow and More in Bucks' GUYS AND DOLLS

by BWW News Desk - July 24, 2017

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Bucks County Playhouse's GUYS AND DOLLS! Check out the photos of the cast in action below!. (more...)

4) FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL Parody Will Be 'There For You' Off-Broadway This Fall

by BWW News Desk - July 24, 2017

Friends! The Musical is set to open preview shows at St. Luke's Theatre on October 13th, 2017, tickets on sale August 1st at Telecharge.. (more...)

5) Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/23/17

by BWW News Desk - July 24, 2017

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/23/2017.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- The new musical LILI MARLENE begins previews Off-Broadway.

- Lincoln Center launches Mostly Mozart Festival 2017.

- And a new rock musical from Air Supply's Graham Russell plays at NYMF!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Miriam Shor, who turns 46 today!

Shor began her career with several acclaimed Off-Broadway productions, including Hedwig and the Angry Inch by John Cameron Mitchell. She reprised her role of Yitzhak in the critically-lauded 2001 film adaptation. Miriam has appeared on television in "The West Wing," "Damages," "Mildred Pierce," "GCB" and "The Good Wife." She can currently be seen as Diana Trout on TV Land's "Younger" (created by Darren Star). Shor played Madeleine True in Encores! production of The Wild Party at the New York City Center.

