Hugh Panaro Will Be Next Demon Barber in SWEENEY TODD; New Cast Announced!

Producers of the Tooting Arts Club production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street have announced that Hugh Panaro (as Sweeney Todd) with Jake Boyd (as Anthony), Eryn LeCroy (as Johanna), Michael James Leslie (as Judge Turpin) and John Rapson (as The Beadle) will join the cast including Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello (as Mrs. Lovett), Stacie Bono (as Pirelli & Beggar Woman) and John-Michael Lyles (as Tobias) beginning Tuesday, August 29 at the Barrow Street Theatre (27 Barrow Street).

Sweeney Todd is on sale through December 31, 2017. Beginning Monday, July 24 at 10am, the producers are partnering withTodayTix to launch a pre-sale for first-access to a limited number of reduced-price tickets available exclusively via the TodayTixapp for performances Tuesday, September 5 through Sunday, October 29. Tickets start at $59, and will be for a range of seating types and locations within the pie-shop setting. TodayTix will also continue to run the mobile lottery for Sweeney Todd, providing access to $39 tickets for all performances with entries accepted from midnight to four hours prior to performance daily. For access to the pre-sale or for more info, download the TodayTix mobile app or visit www.todaytix.com.

Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis plays his final performance on Sunday, August 13 with David Michael Garry playing the role of Sweeney Todd from Tuesday, August 15 to Sunday, August 27. Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar plays his final performance on Sunday, August 20 with Colin Anderson playing the role of The Beadle from Tuesday, August 22 to Sunday, August 27.Matt Doyle, Alex Finke, and Jamie Jackson play their final performance as Anthony, Johanna, and Judge Turpin (respectively) on Sunday, August 27. The cast also includes Matt Leisy, Liz Pearce, Danny Rothman, Monet Sabel and AnneTolpegin.

Sweeney Todd features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Hugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, and is directed by Bill Buckhurst. It features set and costume designs by Simon Kenny, music supervision and arrangements by Benjamin Cox, music direction by Matt Aument, choreography by Georgina Lamb, lighting design by AmyMae, sound design by Matt Stine, casting by Telsey + Company / Cesar A. Rocha, CSA and production stage management by John Randolph Ferry.

Immersing audiences in a completely new theatrical experience, this production of the classic tale of blood thirsty barber Sweeney Todd and resourceful pie shop proprietress Mrs. Lovett comes to New York City following sold-out runs in London. Tooting Arts Club first mounted this Sweeney Todd in the winter of 2014 in Harrington's Pie and Mash Shop, one of the oldest continuously operating pie shops in London, seating only 35 people at each performance. In 2015, the production made the leap to the West End where Tooting Arts Club recreated Harrington's in a 69 seat Shaftesbury Avenue venue provided by producer Cameron Mackintosh. The Harrington's shop environment has once again been brought to life for its US debut in the 130 seat Barrow Street Theatre.

Sweeney Todd is produced by Rachel Edwards, Jenny Gersten, Seaview Productions, Fiona Rudin, Barrow Street Theatre, Jean Doumanian, Rebecca Gold and Nate Koch (Executive Producer).

Based on a Victorian horror story, Sweeney Todd is often considered Sondheim's greatest masterpiece. It first premiered on Broadway in 1979 at the Uris Theatre (now the Gershwin) and went on to make its West End debut in 1980. The original Broadway production won 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. The 2007 Tim Burton film adaptation earned one Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards.

Former White House Executive Pastry Chef William "Bill" Yosses (dubbed "the Crust Master" by President Barack Obama) serves as the production's official pie maker. In keeping with the original Tooting production and the West End transfer, "pie and mash" is available for purchase by audience members prior to every performance, served communally in the pie shop where the production is set. An authentic slice of Victorian London, the traditional "pie and mash" dish consists of a meat pie, a generous helping of mashed potato and hot parsley sauce - otherwise known as "liquor" - which is an optional extra. Both meat and veg pie options are available.

