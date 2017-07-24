Photos: Lesli Margherita, Elena Shaddow and More in Bucks' GUYS AND DOLLS

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Bucks County Playhouse's GUYS AND DOLLS! Check out the photos of the cast in action below!

"Guys and Dolls", the classic Broadway musical, brings a veteran Broadway cast to New Hope, PA at the historic Bucks County Playhouse through August 12, 2017. Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, Producing Director Alexander Fraser and Producers Stephen Kocis and Josh Fiedler are proud that this is the largest production since the reopening of Bucks County Playhouse in 2012. The 2017 Bucks County Playhouse Season is sponsored by Bank of America.



Based on a story and characters by Damon Runyon, "Guys and Dolls" has music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows. "Guys and Dolls" is directed by Tony nominee Hunter Foster (BCP's "Clue: On Stage" and "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story") and choreographed by Jeremy Dumont. It comes in a year that also features three world premieres - two of them musicals. "Guys and Dolls" will be followed this fall by the world premieres of "Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story" starring Alan Campbell and featuring George Wendt, and "The New World" by the producers and co-creator of "Altar Boyz."



The cast is led by Elena Shaddow ("The Bridges of Madison County," "The Visit") as Sarah Brown, Clarke Thorell ("Hairspray," "Annie," "The Front Page") as Sky Masterson, Steve Rosen ("Monty Python's Spamalot," Broadway's "Guys and Dolls") as Nathan Detroit and Lesli Margherita ("Matilda," "Dames at Sea" and Olivier Award Winner for "Zorro") as Miss Adelaide



"Guys and Dolls" will play the following schedule: Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m., Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m., Thursdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. The opening night performance on Saturday, June 24 will be at 7:30 p.m. The Playhouse will hold a special LGBT Night performance with a post-show talkback on Tuesday, July 25, a Playhouse Salute to Our Veterans on July 30 planned with The Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce and on August 3, a Ladies' Night performance.



Single tickets to "Guys and Dolls" are on sale now. Certain performances have limited availability. Tickets range from $40 - $75. Special rates for groups of 10 or more. Subscriptions to the full 2017 Season are still available. For complete details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.



Lenny Wolpe (Avride Abernathy) and Elena Shaddow (Sara Brown) in Guys and Dolls at Bucks County Playhouse.



Lesli Margherita (Miss Adelaide) in Guys and Dolls at Bucks County Playhouse.



Elena Shaddow (Sara Brown) and Clarke Thorell (Sky Masterson) in Guys and Dolls at Bucks County Playhouse.



Steve Rosen (Nathan Detroit) and Clarke Thorell (Sky Masterson) in Guys and Dolls at Bucks County Playhouse.



Steve Rosen (Nathan Detroit) and Lesli Margherita (Miss Adelaide) in Guys and Dolls at Bucks County Playhouse.



The cast of Guys and Dolls at Bucks County Playhouse.



Elena Shaddow (Sara Brown) and Elena Shaddow (Miss Adelaide) in Guys and Dolls at Bucks County Playhouse.



Ruth Gottschall (General Cartwright), Steve Rosen (Nathan Detroit) and Elena Shaddow (Sara Brown) with the cast of Guys and Dolls at Bucks County Playhouse.



Darius de Haas (Nicely Nicely Johnson) with the cast of Guys and Dolls at Bucks County Playhouse.



Darius de Haas (Nicely Nicely Johnson) with the cast of Guys and Dolls at Bucks County Playhouse.



Darius de Haas (Nicely Nicely Johnson) with the cast of Guys and Dolls at Bucks County Playhouse.



Clarke Thorell (Sky Masterson) with the cast of Guys and Dolls at Bucks County Playhouse.



Steve Rosen (Nathan Detroit) with Brendan Averett (Big Jule) and the cast of Guys and Dolls at Bucks County Playhouse.



(L-R) Alysa Finnegan, Lesli Margherita (Miss Adelaide), Isabel Stein, and Alyssa Gardner in Guys and Dolls at Bucks County Playhouse.



Elena Shaddow (Sara Brown) and Clarke Thorell (Sky Masterson) in Guys and Dolls at Bucks County Playhouse.



Steve Rosen (Nathan Detroit) and the cast of Guys and Dolls at Bucks County Playhouse.