Tom Sturridge Reportedly Collapses Onstage During '1984' Torture Scene

Amidst reports of audience members fainting and vomiting during the new Broadway production of '1984', Page Six of the New York Post reports today that the show's star, Tom Sturridge, had to be taken out on a stretcher after collapsing during the show's intense torture scene.



Sources tell the site that "Sturridge collapsed over the weekend onstage during a torture scene. It was wild. He was dehydrated and taken out on a stretcher." In addition to the actor's untimely exit, the sources add, "Two ladies fainted in the audience."

Another source said of the incident, "Tom seemed a little out of it as the end of the play neared - but he kept going. When the curtain was brought down, the cast didn't come out for bows." Instead, "there was an announcement asking if there was a doctor in the house."

While a doctor and nurse were seen heading backstage following the announcement, the source reports that "EMTs were also seen entering the theater, where Sturridge was treated."

Thankfully, the site reports that Sturridge was able to return to the show for the last two weekend performances, however, "his co-stars Olivia Wilde and Reed Birney, and other cast mates, made sure there was a lot of water backstage."

As BWW reported last week, Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence may have been one of the latest audience members to have a strong reaction to the show's intensity. A source reported: "Midway through the show, Jennifer Lawrence bolted from her seat. Several people saw her getting sick in the lobby. The ushers were very helpful and courteous in helping her out."

About the show: One of the most widely referenced and best known fiction titles of all time, Orwell's 1984 has sold over 30 million copies worldwide and has been translated into more than 65 languages, surging again this year to the top of the bestselling lists in the wake of "fake news" and "alternative facts."

Now, Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan have adapted the novel into a chilling theatrical event as we watch the iconic characters of Winston, Julia and O'Brien-played respectively by the extraordinary trio of Tony® Award nominee Tom Sturridge, Olivia Wilde in her Broadway debut, and Tony® Award winner Reed Birney-negotiate a world that believes, as the novel boldly exclaims: War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

