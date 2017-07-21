BWW Morning Brief July 21st, 2017 - SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at The Hollywood Bowl!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - July 20, 2017

Back in November, BroadwayWorld reported that Stephen Sondheim agreed to director Marianne Elliot's request to change the gender of the beloved character Bobby in her upcoming production of Company in the West End. Now, Sondheim is speaking out about the changes for the first time.. (more...)

2) BREAKING: Daniel Breaker and Montego Glover Join HAMILTON on Broadway and in Chicago

by BWW News Desk - July 20, 2017

Tony Award nominee Daniel Breaker (PASSING STRANGE) will join the Broadway cast of the musical HAMILTON as Aaron Burr starting August 29, and Montego Glover, a Tony nominee for her performance in MEMPHIS, will join the Chicago company of HAMILTON in the role of Angelica Schuyler starting in early September, it is announced by Jeffrey Seller, producer of HAMILTON. . (more...)

3) HELLO, DOLLY! Understudy Linda Mugleston Made Her Dolly Gallagher Levi Debut Yesterday!

by BWW News Desk - July 20, 2017

BroadwayWorld has just confirmed that Linda Mugleston made her debut as Dolly Gallagher Levi yesterday afternoon in Hello, Dolly! Mugleston understudies the role and was filling in for Tony winner Bette Midler for the Wednesday matinee performance. Midler was indeed back on for the evening performance. Ticket holders who came to see Midler were offered a refund at the box office.. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: First Look at Sienna Miller and the Cast of CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF at the Apollo Theatre

by BWW News Desk - July 20, 2017

The adult cast for the Young Vic's West End production of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof at the Apollo Theatre comprises Sienna Miller (Maggie), Jack O'Connell (Brick), Colm Meaney (Big Daddy), Lisa Palfrey (Big Mama), Hayley Squires (Mae), Brian Gleeson(Gooper), Richard Hansel (Doctor) and Michael J Shannon (Reverend).. (more...)

5) Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz's BE MORE CHILL Musical to be Licensed by R&H Theatricals

by BWW News Desk - July 20, 2017

BE MORE CHILL - the new musical with music and lyrics by Joe Iconis, book by Joe Tracz, and based on the novel by Ned Vizzini - will be licensed by R&H Theatricals, a division of Rodgers & Hammerstein.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Michael Feinstein

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- Stephen Schwartz sings songs and tells stories today at Glimmerglass.

- The musical comedy MONEY TALKS opens this Sunday Off-Broadway...

- And an all-star cast brings SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM to The Hollywood Bowl this weekend!

BWW Exclusive: Watch our footage of Nikki M. James and company giving a sneak peek of 'THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL' at Encores! Off-Center!

Set Your DVR... for CHITA RIVERA: A LOT OF LIVIN' TO DO, getting an encore tonight as part of Thirteen's GREAT PERFORMANCES, plus Lin-Manuel Miranda appearing on Saturday's SESAME STREET!

What we're geeking out over: Bruce Springsteen's upcoming Broadway run...

What we're listening to: The DEAR EVAN HANSEN cast recording, now out on vinyl!

What we're watching: Playwrights Tony Kushner, Paula Vogel, Ayad Akhtar and more are featured in the new documentary PULITZER AT 100, hitting theaters today!

Social Butterfly: Bake WAITRESS' Mermaid Marshmallow Pie with help from the new Sugar, Butter, Flour cookbook!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Alan Menken, who turns 68 on Saturday!

Tony winner Alan Menken last composed the music for Broadway's A BRONX TALE and his long-running hit ALADDIN continues on the Great White Way. Among his past credits are LEAP OF FAITH, NEWSIES, SISTER ACT, THE LITTLE MERMAID, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, KING DAVID and BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. He is best known for writing the music for Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, ALADDIN and POCAHONTAS, each of which have won him two Oscars. Also among his works are THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, HERCULES, ENCHANTED, TANGLED and more. Menken's collaborators include Howard Ashman, Tim Rice, Glenn Slater, Stephen Schwartz and David Zippel.

Photo by Walter McBride

See you bright and early on Monday, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles